Lightning, during the 24 hours ending at 6:15 a.m. PDT June 23, 2022.
© LightningMaps.org
Lightning, during the 24 hours ending at 6:15 a.m. PDT June 23, 2022.
As monsoonal moisture moved through Southern California Wednesday more than 50,000 lightning strikes were detected, starting wildfires and killing a woman and her two dogs who were walking in Pico Rivera.

Chris Vagasky, @COweatherman, tweeted that a total of 54,329 strikes were recorded across California on Wednesday UTC time.

Multiple fires suspected of being started by lightning occurred in Southern California, with most of them being suppressed while very small. The cause of the Thunder Fire east of Interstate 5 near the Grapevine north of Frazier Park is under investigation, but the suspected cause is lightning, said Captain Andrew Freeborn of the Kern County Fire Department. At 6:45 a.m. Thursday the Department reported it had burned approximately 2,300 acres and was being staffed by 250 personnel.



Map showing heat detected on the Thunder Fire by satellites as late as 3:51 a.m. MDT June 23, 2022.

Map showing heat detected on the Thunder Fire by satellites as late as 3:51 a.m. MDT June 23, 2022.
Small fires on the Angeles National Forest were being worked overnight by firefighters assisted by night-flying helicopters.

Rain fell in some areas, but it was spotty.