Vilnius is ready to expand the list of goods banned from transit to Russia's exclave of Kaliningrad should the European Union introduce new sanctions against Moscow, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda said on Wednesday. The country is also ready to face any potential retaliatory measures Russia might introduce, he told Reuters in an interview."We are ready and we are prepared for unfriendly actions from Russia, such as disconnection from the BRELL [power grid] system, or others," Nauseda said.The president stressed that the transit restrictions were not a sovereign move by Lithuania, but merely the implementation of the EU sanctions against Moscow introduced over the ongoing conflict in Ukraine."We feel the support of the European Union, becauseIt could remove some of the current tensions, which are not in the interest of either the European Union or Russia," Nauseda stated.Over the weekend, Lithuania's national railway operator banned the flow of sanctioned goods between the region and the rest of Russia, citing guidelines from the European Commission. The restrictions have also affected road traffic into the exclave, according to Kaliningrad officials. Both Vilnius and the EU insist that the restrictions do not amount to a "blockade" of the exclave."Of course, Russia will respond to hostile actions. Appropriate measures are in the works, and will be adopted in the near future," Patrushev told reporters during a visit to Kaliningrad on Tuesday.