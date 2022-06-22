© Chinatopix



Floodwaters engulfed homes, fields and roads in southern China as the region was battered by the heaviest rainfall recorded in the area in 61 years.At least five people died in a village in Guangxi province on June 18, 2022, after their homes were washed away, state media reported.Authorities have evacuated nearly 150,000 residents from the region so far.On June 20 a task force from Beijing was sent to Guangxi Zhuang autonomous region and Guangdong province to lead rescue and evacuation efforts.