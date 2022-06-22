Villagers in Bangiriposi range under Baripada territorial division in Mayurbhanj district are in a state of panic after two persons were killed by a herd of elephants on Sunday night. The deceased have been identified as Fulamani Munda (72) and Budhia Munda (38) of Digarisole village.Initially the forest department had provided ' 40000 compensation to the family of the deceased and the rest will be provided after submitting documents though Anukampa App, he added.According to sources, the villagers in Sirsa and adjoining villages are now keeping their doors closed and lighting bonfire in front of their houses after 75 elephants from neighbouring Jharkhand have entered the range and are on a rampage. The elephants came to Sirsa section under Joka beat within the range and later made separate groups. At night, they move to human settlements to search for food, the DFO added.Presently seen in the Joka forest, 25 forest staff from Bangiriposi along with staff of Deuli and Baripada ranges are deployed to keep watch on the movement of the herds.