I think this may crack the top 10 biggest storms of season at Powder Mountain, and it's the 20th of JUNE!!! #utwx pic.twitter.com/P0W550xXZ2 — Wasatch Snow Forecast (@WasatchSnow) June 20, 2022

The mountains of Utah got a dusting of snow yesterday morning, June 20th, 2022, as a cold front moved across the Wasatch.While the dusting was gone by the afternoon in most areas, it looks like Powder Mountain was definitely the 'winner' from this 'storm'.The picture and tweet above, from Wasatch Snow Forecast,Looking at the snow history for the season, it could definitely be a top ten storm of 2022, but I'm not sure about the season?The top ten biggest 24-hour dumps at PowMow last season were:12/30 - 15″12/31 - 15″3/9 - 13″1/6 - 10″1/5 - 9″12/24 - 8″12/25 - 8″12/16 - 5″12/17 - 5″2/25 - 5″