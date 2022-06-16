file image

file image
Lightning struck 30 small cattle in a high-altitude pasture in the Toktogul district of Jalal-Abad region, Head of the Jalal-Abad regional department of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, Abdulnasir Zakirov said.

The accident happened on the night of June 14-15 at Ak-Tash pasture.

Cattle breeder Rustom Tagaikulov sustained damage in the form of 30 sheep and goats.

No human casualties or injuries were reported.