The storm with torrential rain, strong wind and medium hail disrupted traffic in Bucharest and delayed or even forced the diversion of flights that were to land at Henri Coanda International Airport in Otopeni.Several trams were blocked from the intersection of Timișoara Boulevard with Brașov Street to Ghencea. People got off the trams and walked.,Due to the unfavorable weather conditions, on Cal.13 Septembrie / Drumul Sării,, Bd. Mărășești, Bd. Timișoara, Str. In Brasov, STB vehicles are blocked due to water accumulations.On Str. Delea Nouă, part of the trolleybuses of lines 70, 79, blocked due to a fallen tree on the network.On Str. Izvorul Rece sens Piața Reșița, part of the trolleybuses of line 79, blocked, fallen tree on the network.On Str. The wagons are blocked due to water accumulation ", says a STB communiqué.Valea Ialomiței metro station was also flooded."Due to today's heavy rain, manifested with intensity, Metrorex teams intervened operatively, where the situation required it, to manage the waters and maintain the functionality of the outlets.The subway trains are running normally ", shows a Metrorex communiqué.