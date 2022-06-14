fire
© Erwin S.
We received 43 reports about a fireball seen over Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes, Baden-Württemberg, Bayern, Berne, Bourgogne-Franche-Comté, Emilia-Romagna, Fribourg, Grand Est, Hessen, Lombardia, Région Wallonne, Rheinland-Pfalz, Saarland, Salzburg, Schwyz, Tirol, Vaud, Veneto and Vlaams Gewest on Saturday, June 11th 2022 around 22:44 UT.

For this event, we received one video and 10 photos.