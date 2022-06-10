Lightning storms in Albania have flooded cities, caused power outages in the capital and led to the death of at least personLightning storms in Albania flooded cities, caused power outages in the capital and led to the death of at least person Thursday, authorities said.Police said a 51-year-old man died in a fire after lightning hit a home in the northwestern village of Dedaj and caused an electrical short. Another man was injured, police said.Another man was found drowned in the sea in the southwestern city of Vlora, but investigators have not determined if his death was weather-related.In Albania's southernmost city, Saranda, lightning damaged an apartment building.Albania has experienced two weeks of hot weather, with temperatures reaching 37 degrees Celsius (98.6 F.)Source: AP