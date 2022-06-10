Earth Changes
Floods affect thousands in Hunan and Jiangxi, China - over a foot of rain in 24 hours - at least 32 killed (UPDATE)
Floodlist
Thu, 09 Jun 2022 17:10 UTC
Hunan
Disaster management officials in Hunan said the rainfall intensity exceeded or was close to the historical records. The heavy rainfall has caused rivers and lakes to rise, with significant flooding occurring along small and medium rivers, the Hunan Department of Emergency Management said.
A total of 1.79 million people across the province have been affected by the severe weather. At least 10 people have died and 3 are still missing. Over 2,700 houses collapsed or were seriously damaged and around 286,000 people evacuated.
More heavy rain is expected.
Jiangxi
Heavy rain and flooding has also occurred in parts of the neighbouring province of Jiangxi. As of 04 June, 800,000 people were affected and 76,300 hectares of cropland damaged, according to China's state-run new agency Xinhua.
Other news sources said Ganxian District in Ganzhou City was particularly badly affected by heavy rainfall on 06 June after 325 mm fell in 24 hours, prompting evacuations and rescues.
Guizhou
Media reported on 04 June that 2 coaches of a bullet train derailed in Guizhou Province, China, due to a mudslide caused by heavy rain. The train driver died and 4 people were injured.
Reader Comments
Latest News
- 650 children suffer 'mysterious hepatitis of unknown origin', cases continue to soar across the planet, 58% of them in the UK & US
- Floods affect thousands in Hunan and Jiangxi, China - over a foot of rain in 24 hours - at least 32 killed (UPDATE)
- Nearly 20,000 lightning strikes for New Zealand in 24 hours 'a big number'
- Lightning storms in Albania flood cities, cause 1 death
- Dear Friends, Sorry to Announce a Genocide: Dr. Naomi Wolf on the Pfizer "Confidential Report"
- Five Georgetown ethics profs scold president for failing to uphold free speech policy
- Ground-breaking number of brown dwarfs discovered
- Should evolution be viewed as a transfer of information?
- Ukraine: What comes next?
- New survey shows attitudes of Poles to Ukrainians
- Zuckerberg, Rockefeller, Google and the privatization of election integrity
- NASA joins hunt for UFOs
- Healthy young people are dying suddenly and unexpectedly from a 'mysterious' syndrome - as doctors seek answers through a new national register
- Trees torn down as 120km/h storm hits Peshawar, Pakistan
- White House's Jean-Pierre on record inflation: "The economy is in a better place than it has been historically"
- Grain blackmail: Ukraine sets condition for resuming grain exports
- Tropical weather floods Miami streets, stranding some motorists
- Andrews County in Texas hit with massive hail, whiteout conditions
- A return to summer: Tornadoes, funnel clouds, hail, 90 degree temps, and snow
- Russia comments on scope of its Ukraine operation
- Ukraine: What comes next?
- Zuckerberg, Rockefeller, Google and the privatization of election integrity
- White House's Jean-Pierre on record inflation: "The economy is in a better place than it has been historically"
- Grain blackmail: Ukraine sets condition for resuming grain exports
- Russia comments on scope of its Ukraine operation
- Ukraine is getting rockets and tanks from the West, but front-line soldiers scrounge for bullets
- Climate TRACE: A framework for ESG initiatives and social & climate credit system
- China, Russia veto new UN sanctions on North Korea, Beijing blames US for disregard of Pyongyang's 'reasonable concerns'
- Russia calls out US for gifting Kiev Russian helicopters intended for Afghanistan
- SOTT Focus: Biden's Food And Fuel Crisis — It's The Policy, Stupid
- SOTT Focus: The Frontman of Empire: How Bono's 'Activism' Serves The Powerful
- Ukraine refuses to remove mines it placed in Black Sea to allow export of desperately needed grain
- Mexico's president declines invite to US' Summit of the Americas in protest over exclusion of Cuba, Nicaragua, Venezuela
- Best of the Web: West misunderstanding Russia's perspective of Ukraine
- Russian ambassador to US claims he was encouraged to defect
- Biden wants to get out more, seething that his standing is now worse than Trump's
- American weapons will ensure more deaths in Ukraine, but won't change the conflict's eventual outcome
- Biden works to prolong Ukraine war
- Washington's shifting Taiwan policy aims for an Asian "Ukraine"
- Boris Johnson: The billionaires' useful idiot
- Dear Friends, Sorry to Announce a Genocide: Dr. Naomi Wolf on the Pfizer "Confidential Report"
- Five Georgetown ethics profs scold president for failing to uphold free speech policy
- New survey shows attitudes of Poles to Ukrainians
- Why Leftist violence goes unpunished
- "The summer of starvation": Soaring fertilizer prices unleash chaos, hunger worldwide
- German-Armenian man rams car into crowd of shoppers in Berlin, kills teacher & injures 14 children
- President of large pharmaceutical company and leading doctor among 2,200 famous people caught falsifying vaccine passports
- Black Americans less enthusiastic about Biden, voting in upcoming election than in 2020: poll
- Footbridge collapses during opening ceremony in Mexico, dozens tumble into stream below
- Best of the Web: Breaking free from Mass Formation Psychosis, with Mattias Desmet
- Best of the Web: Naomi Wolf: Rethinking the Second Amendment
- Move over ACLU, FIRE is the new champion of free speech
- Elon Musk asserts his right to not buy Twitter
- Archbishop Viganò: Pope Francis has chosen his new cardinals for their 'corruptibility'
- Credit Unions and banking groups warn of "devastating consequences" of a US central bank digital currency (CBDC's)
- Top Russian tech executives found dead in Siberian wilderness
- 'Distorted': British public hugely overestimates the size of minority groups, including trans, gay, and vegans - study
- Local Globalism: How cities are being used to create digital slaves to the coming beast system
- The incredible political and media journey of Jesse and Tyrel Ventura
- Best of the Web: Shocking scenes emerge from 'child-friendly' drag show in Dallas gay bar
- The story of when Israel attacked America, and the US government sided with Tel Aviv
- Humanity's 3,500 year old association with chickens revealed in new study
- Ukraine volunteer fighter and US citizen Craig Lang armed by Colombia to overthrow Venezuela's gov't, FBI source says
- How Israel's 1967 war paved the way for the turmoil in today's Middle East
- How old is Gobekli Tepe?
- Gina Haspel observed waterboarding at C.I.A. black site, psychologist testifies
- The meaning of H-symbols at Gobekli Tepe
- Best of the Web: Jewish cosmic monotheism drew on Plato's writings, new book claims
- Women, child soldiers sent to save Hitler: Nazi 'People's Storm' militia's last-ditch Battle of Berlin captured by US forces footage
- Famous rock art cave in Spain was used by ancient humans for more than 50,000 years
- Modern Ukraine was built on an anti-Russia foundation, but a large part of the country refused to play along
- Rudolph II: The alchemist Emperor of Prague
- Ruins of hidden 3,400-year-old-city emerge as giant dam dries up
- First Pompeiian human genome sequenced
- Best of the Web: The story of how the CIA conducted secret LSD experiments on unwitting US citizens
- Historian Egor Kholmogorov: The intertwined roots of history explain why Russia can't let go of Ukraine
- Maria Zakharova takes Japan to task for their historical ties with Nazism
- Lasers reveal 'lost' pre-Hispanic civilization deep in the Amazon
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Critical Race Theory's Race To The Bottom
- Evidence of slash-and-burn cultivation in Europe during Mesolithic 9,500 years ago
- Ground-breaking number of brown dwarfs discovered
- Should evolution be viewed as a transfer of information?
- First micrometeoroid impact hits James Webb Space Telescope just months into flight
- Discovery of second repeating fast radio burst raises new questions
- More Turbulence at the Base of the Tree of Life
- The Venus Cloud Discontinuity mystery
- Does a 'mirror world of particles' explain the crisis in cosmology?
- Time crystals 'impossible' but obey quantum physics
- Scientists shine new light on role of Earth's orbit in the fate of ancient ice sheets
- New Comet C/2022 F2 (NEOWISE)
- Getting a wireless network under the skin to talk to the brain
- Astronomers detect a new radio source of unknown origin
- Russia releases images of 'unstoppable' Tsirkon hypersonic missile at sea test
- High-speed moving fusion plasma turbulence discovered for the first time
- Gene-editing experiment turns cute hamsters into 'aggressive' beasts
- Russia planning to send nuclear-powered 'space tug' to Jupiter
- New clues as to why the Hunga-Tonga eruption was so massive
- Is Earth's core rusting?
- Do androids dream of electric schools? Israel experiments with robot teachers
- 'The Game is Over!' Google's DeepMind says it is close to achieving 'human-level' artificial intelligence - but it still needs to be scaled up
- Floods affect thousands in Hunan and Jiangxi, China - over a foot of rain in 24 hours - at least 32 killed (UPDATE)
- Nearly 20,000 lightning strikes for New Zealand in 24 hours 'a big number'
- Lightning storms in Albania flood cities, cause 1 death
- Trees torn down as 120km/h storm hits Peshawar, Pakistan
- Tropical weather floods Miami streets, stranding some motorists
- Andrews County in Texas hit with massive hail, whiteout conditions
- A return to summer: Tornadoes, funnel clouds, hail, 90 degree temps, and snow
- Severe hail storm turns street into a flowing river in Omaha, Nebraska
- Lightning strike kills two in Shibganj, Bangladesh
- Drought threatens France's crops, Italy receives only half of usual rainfall
- Argentina and Chile - Heavy rain causes deadly mudslide and floods in south
- Hailstones pile up as heavy storms hit Germany - up to half-a-metre high
- Belgium hit hard by heavy rain - Mudslides, evacuations, disrupted trains
- Streets of Ankara, Turkey flooded after downpours
- Magnitude 6.5 earthquake strikes Peru-Brazil border region
- Thredbo alpine resort in Australia receives over 125cm (4 feet) of snow in 7 days ahead of its official opening
- 70-year-old woman dies after family dog attack in Seymour, Tennessee
- This week in volcano news- Large mount Etna lava flow - Uplift at Askja
- Sloth bear mauls couple to death, eats their bodies in Madhya Pradesh, India
- 83-year-old woman attacked, killed by 3 dogs in northwest Calgary
- Meteor fireball over Arizona and California on June 8
- Meteor fireball over Arkansas and other states on June 3
- Meteor fireball over Missouri and other states on June 3
- Meteor fireball over the northeast of Spain (May 31)
- Bright meteor fireball in Puerto Rico 5/28/2022
- Meteor fireball over the southeast of Spain (May 28)
- Meteor fireball over Maine and other states on May 28
- Meteor fireball crosses the sky of 4 Brazilian states on May 26
- Meteor fireball over Arizona on May 20
- Meteor fireball over British Columbia and Washington on May 22
- Meteor fireball over the south of Spain (May 18)
- Meteor fireball over England on May 16
- Amazing meteor fireball over south of Spain (May 15)
- Meteor fireball over Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil on May 13
- Meteor fireball over Spain (May 7)
- Meteor fireball over North Carolina and other states on May 12
- Meteor fireball over the UK on May 11
- Meteor fireball over California on May 5
- Meteor fireball over Texas and Oklahoma on May 8
- Meteor fireball over Germany and the Netherlands on May 8
- 650 children suffer 'mysterious hepatitis of unknown origin', cases continue to soar across the planet, 58% of them in the UK & US
- Healthy young people are dying suddenly and unexpectedly from a 'mysterious' syndrome - as doctors seek answers through a new national register
- Stop all Covid vaccine booster programmes now for safety reasons, says heart surgeon in Virology Journal
- French court orders 4G antenna switch-off after 40 cows die, milk production falls 20%
- Sudden Adult Death Syndrome: because young people die, just like that
- Iceland: Did vaccination reduce COVID-19 deaths at all?
- Long Covid Study Shows High Rates of Serious Vaccine Side-Effects
- 'First time this has happened': Cancer drug trial cures the disease in all 18 participants
- New Lancet study destroys the CDC's justification for school mask mandates
- No need for mass vaccination against monkeypox - WHO
- WHO not expecting 'at this moment' for Monkeypox to turn into pandemic
- Covid lockdowns caused 3,000 extra diabetes deaths in England due to lack of vital checks and tests, NHS report finds
- Cover-up? Pathologist who said 30-40% of post-vaccine autopsies died from vaccine went oddly silent, stopped carrying out autopsies
- Spain sounds alarm over mysterious hepatitis in children, worldwide cases reach 650
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - What's the Next Big Pandemic?
- Best of the Web: 'DNA repair genes' may explain mystery of why many lifelong smokers never get lung cancer
- Yikes: The brave new world of genetically modified people
- Monkeypox can be contained if we act now, WHO says
- Fascia: Meet your body's fashionable "new" organ
- A new WHO report once again proves Sweden right
- Optical illusion makes you see an 'expanding black hole'
- What happens in our brains when we 'hear' our own thoughts?
- Are you a machine?
- 6 million Canadians detained in largest prison in the world
- Cracking consciousness: how do our minds really work?
- Study finds psychopathic individuals are more likely to have larger striatum region in the brain
- 21st century schizoid man
- The anxiety pandemic created by SAGE's Project Fear
- The price we paid for the DIEing academy
- Consciousness is the collapse of the wave function
- Lessons from a life lost too soon
- Psychopathy and crimes against humanity
- Good storytelling, lasting values and Disney's demise — this is not the way
- Time might not exist, according to physicists and philosophers - but that's okay
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Political Psychopathy Goes Mainstream, Linked to Crimes Against Humanity
- The First Criterion of Ponerogenesis
- The Master Betrayed #1
- Stephen Meyer on totalitarian dystopias and the God Hypothesis
- Canada to offer medically-assisted suicide to the mentally ill
- Are people with dark personality traits more likely to succeed?
- NASA joins hunt for UFOs
- US Congress to question Pentagon on UFOs
- Macedonia blind psychic says Russian president Vladimir Putin will become 'Lord of the World'
- Newly-released documents shed light on government-funded research into worm Holes, anti-gravity, and invisibility cloaks
- UFOs - Real or Fake?
- NASA may provoke alien invasion, scientists warn
- Pentagon report says UFO encounters left witnesses with radiation burns, brain problems & damaged nerves
- 'No logical explanation' in cattle mutilation at Oregon ranch
- Mysterious 'bulging triangle UFO' filmed lurking over Islamabad, Pakistan for nearly TWO HOURS
- Investigator believes 2022 'going to be seismic year for UFOs'
- Utah's most infamous UFO sightings
- Reports of unexplained sightings in skies above Northern Ireland increase again in 2021
- Ancient UFO History and the Oppenheimer-Einstein Report
- Pentagon launching new UFO investigation unit, replacing Navy group
- UFOs buzzing US warships may be aliens says America's top spy chief
- SOTT Focus: The Public Have Been Led To Believe UFOs Don't Exist. But They Do
- Best of the Web: UFOs crippled ten of my nuclear missiles at top-secret US air base, claims ex-NASA moon landing engineer
- UFO watchers stumped by jaw-dropping clear footage of mystery black shape in the sky
- 8 firsthand accounts of recent UFO sightings in Horry County, South Carolina
- Sheriff investigates reported ghost-like sighting in California mountain range
- Protocol droid fluent in six million forms of communication still can't understand what Biden is saying
- Biden reveals his plan is to just raise gas prices until the counter spins back to zero
- Think you have Monkeypox? Watch for these ten strange symptoms
- Israel in danger of having increased US military aid after killing of journalist
- Yemen urges Bono don't even think about it
- Washington Post Condemns Musk For Criticizing Twitter Employee Instead Of Publishing Her Address And Showing Up At Her Sister's House
- People who say they aren't censoring anyone really mad they won't be able to censor anyone
- COVID resigns from Kamala Harris due to 'harsh work environment'
- Liberals concerned about account that makes them look bad by just sharing their actual words
- Racist Twitter board declares they would rather go bankrupt than be owned by an African American
- Pigeon poops on Biden after mistaking him for a statue
- You know things are bad when Saudi state TV mocks Joe Biden
- Twitter transforms into pleasant workplace, after all the angry Leftists quit in protest
- Father of 5-year-old pterodactyl: It's not easy to get species-affirming care in America
- JP Sears hosts Klaus ('you'll own nothing') Schwab in exclusive tell-all interview!
- Man in Star Wars shirt eating $12 Mickey Mouse-shaped pretzel wonders 'Where does Disney get so much money to push its leftist agenda?'
- Twitter Workers Worried Elon Musk Will Turn Their Free Speech Platform Into Platform That Allows Free Speech
- Rachel Levine is 100% woman and we are sorry for calling her a man
- Rat colony beneath D.C. disgusted to find city infested with politicians
- Company that fueled violence in Myanmar worried about TikTok
Quote of the Day
The profoundest of all sensualities
is the sense of truth
and the next deepest sensual experience
is the sense of justice.
Recent Comments
As I have noted before, my interest is in seeing how manipulation of the programmed people works, so that we can learn to be free of it. This...
''The Energy Secretary, Granholm, is saying, "Oh, well, if you went to Canada, you'd be paying $6.25 a gallon.'' Last week end, around here, at...
In my view, the author does not offer any deep understanding of the possibilities. There is no discussion of totalitarianism and psychopathy in...
Shame she ruins it all with a load of hebrew biblical shite at the end... a load of fabricated lies and she can't see the similarities with the...
WOW! Breathtaking and heart wrenching. I cannot disagree—turning to God seems the only way out of this horror.
Comment: Update June 10
CNN reports: