© Rainfall in China 30 May to 09 June 2022.



Heavy rain, flooding and landslides have affected over 2 million people in the provinces of Hunan and Jiangxi in China after days of heavy rainfall.Disaster management officials in Hunan said the rainfall intensity exceeded or was close to the historical records. The heavy rainfall has caused rivers and lakes to rise, with significant flooding occurring along small and medium rivers, the Hunan Department of Emergency Management said.Over 2,700 houses collapsed or were seriously damaged and around 286,000 people evacuated.More heavy rain is expected.Heavy rain and flooding has also occurred in parts of the neighbouring province of Jiangxi.according to China's state-run new agency Xinhua.Other news sources said Ganxian District in Ganzhou City was particularly badly affected byMedia reported on 04 June that 2 coaches of a bullet train derailed in Guizhou Province, China, due to a mudslide caused by heavy rain. The train driver died and 4 people were injured.