The streets of the capital Ankara's two districts, Yenimahalle and Keçiören, flooded on June 7 following perpetual downpours throughout the day.causing material damage, especially in houses and offices on the ground floors.We could save what we could in the first five minutes," said Ekrem Deste, a shop owner in Yenimahalle. He estimated that he endured a loss worth nearly 15 million Turkish Liras ($895,000).According to Turgut Altınok, mayor of Keçiören, which is one of the districts that flooded due to heavy downpours, the infrastructure system of the city "should immediately be changed and renewed."The governor's office of the capital warned on June 8 of new heavy precipitation and risk of new floodings.