Long-term rainfall has caused rivers to rise in northeastern South America, with flooding affecting communities in Guyana, Suriname and French Guiana.Civil Defence Commission (CDC) in Guyana reported flooding in late May 2022 affected Region 5 (Mahaica-Berbice), Region 9 (Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo) and Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Upper Berbice). Red Cross confirmed that 100 people were evacuated from areas near Lethem in Region 9, with a total of around 500 people affected.As of 27 May CDC reported flooding had worsened in Region 10, in particular in areas of Kwakwani on the Berbice River, where 37 households were affected and 3 families evacuated. On 28 May CDC reported flooding in Region 7 (Cuyuni-Mazaruni), in particular along the Cuyuni River.Satellite imagery from the United Nations Satellite Centre (UNOSAT) show satellite-detected surface waters in Guyana between 25 to 29 May 2022 compared with the period from 20 to 24 May 2022.In an update of 30 May, the National Taskforce on Flood Monitoring, through the Civil Defence Commission reported flood waters have started to recede in most impacted areas, although more rain is likely.Flooding has affected parts of Suriname since March this year when the Tapanahoni, Lawa and Marowijne rivers began to overflow.and included areas of Brokopondo district where the situation was aggravated necessary water releases at the Afobakast dam whihc increased levels of the Suriname River downstream.Rivers have remained high and the government announced on 21 May that it is to set up an emergency fund for affected residents. Soon after, the president also set up a "National Crisis Team" to tackle the problem of ongoing flooding in the country, with a central role in coordinating emergency aid. On 25 May the Pan-American Health Organization (PAHO) agreed to secure access to health care in flood-affected areas in the Sipaliwini and Brokopondo districts.The overflowing Maroni (Lawa) River along the border with Suriname caused flooding in parts of Saint-Laurent-du-Maroni arrondissement, French Guiana, from mid-May 2022. Affected areas included Maripasoula, Papaïchton and Grand-Santi. Media reported around 35 families were evacuated. The government of French Guiana also reported high levels of the Oyapock river affected communities in Camopi. Authorities began delivering food and other relief supplies to affected communities from around 24 May.Flooding in Amazonas state in Brazil have affected over 300,000 people.