fireball
This bolide was spotted over Spain on May 31, at 3:00 local time (equivalent to 1:00 universal time). The event was generated by a rock (a meteoroid) from comet 73P that hit the atmosphere at about 64,000 km/h. The fireball overflew the north of Spain. It began at an altitude of about 98 km over the province of Teruel, moved east, and ended at a height of around 75 km over the same province.

This bright meteor was recorded in the framework of the SMART project, operated by the Southwestern Europe Meteor Network (SWEMN) from the meteor-observing stations located at Calar Alto, Sierra Nevada, La Sagra (Granada), Ayora (Valencia), and La Hita (Toledo). The event has been analyzed by the principal investigator of the SMART project: Dr. Jose M. Madiedo, from the Institute of Astrophysics of Andalusia (IAA-CSIC).