From the 15th to the 17th centuries, most European rulers dabbled in alchemy and magic. These were not seen, however, as diversions from rulership. They were central to it, for the realms of magic and of hidden truth were thought to hold the solution to how the world might be brought into conformity with the cosmic order.
The content of the occult world, as it was imagined in early modern Europe, is best broached through The Emerald Tablet (Tabula Smaragdina), a cryptic text believed to have been originally carved on a slab of jade that Alexander the Great found in the crypt of the magician Hermes Trismegistus (the Thrice Great). In fact, it was probably first composed in the Syriac language in the eighth century before being translated into Arabic and then into Latin.
The Hermetic Corpus, as these letters are known, contains spells and invocations as well as discussions of amulets and charms and their magic powers, while the lengthy dialogues into which the text is divided presume the existence of angels and demons and that matter may be transmuted into gold in the way alchemists imagined. A constant theme in the letters is the idea that heaven, the macrocosm, is united with the microcosm of this earth and, indeed, with all smaller microcosmic units, down to individual rocks and plants.
The teachings of Hermes presented a universe that was in harmony because everything, both in the heavens and upon earth, was infused and directed by one spirit. They also stressed the singleness of all phenomena and the idea that behind outward differences lay a single substance or essence, which may be called "prime matter." Understanding the universe and its hidden harmonies required dedication and, as The Emerald Tablet hints, some type of process before glory may be won and obscurity banished.
Hermetic thought underpinned alchemical practice. It also drove scholars to seek out symbols or "monads" which might mystically convey the universe's unity and to find ways by which studying the stars gave new insights into the world below. Artists and musicians endeavoured to have their works convey or conform to the teachings of Hermes, while physicians strove to find the universal "quintessence" that would heal all afflictions. All branches of knowledge thus began to converge on The Emerald Tablet and Hermetic Corpus.
Many were convinced that Maximilian's slipperiness in matters of religion hid a secret adherence to Protestantism. And the beliefs of Maximilian's eldest son and imperial successor, Rudolf II (r. 1576-1612), proved equally mysterious. Although he experienced bouts of Catholic fervour, there were long periods when he too refused to take Mass. Nobody accused the emperor, however, of Protestantism. Instead, many imagined something far worse. As his nephews reported in 1606, "His Majesty has now reached the stage of abandoning God entirely."
Rudolf had spent his teenage years in Spain. Following his return to Vienna in 1571, he preferred to speak Spanish and to dress in the fashion of the Spanish court, wearing a broad white ruff around the neck, set off by a doublet and hose of intense black. Aping Spanish etiquette, he became stiff and formal. Elizabeth of England's envoy, Sir Philip Sidney, who met Rudolf in 1577, reported that he was "extremely Spaniolated."
It was, however, Rudolf's depressive moods that alarmed observers. For long periods, Rudolf would withdraw from the rituals of court and the affairs of state, secluding himself in the royal castle in Prague. Towards the end of Rudolf's reign, some were diagnosing madness and even diabolic possession.
Rudolf's depressive demeanour may have been a pose. Depression is in many respects the invention of the late 15th century, for it had previously been an affliction that was thought to be mostly confined to monastic communities. Beginning around 1500, depression was also cast as a sign not only of intellectual endeavour but, following the classical tradition, even of genius. Philosophers were considered the most inclined to fall into the condition, since it was regarded as a stage in the ascent to knowledge.
Like the philosopher, the alchemist would, so it was believed, encounter depression and despair as a necessary first step in his spiritual ascent. Like the substances with which he worked, the alchemist also had to be purged of impurity and to be spiritually reconstituted, since in one contemporary description, "gold is not procured except by melancholy and the contemplation of Saturn."
Now it may well be that Rudolf genuinely had depression, or as one of his courtiers suspected, feigned it simply to avoid making hard political choices. What is incontestable is that Rudolf's Prague became Europe's leading centre of alchemical practice and Hermetic magic, accommodating as many as 200 alchemists. They were so numerous that they spilled out of the palace walls into the gardens, setting up their forges among the flowerbeds. Rudolf himself practised alchemy, on one occasion singeing his beard when an experiment went wrong.
The English wizard John Dee, who had previously dedicated his treatise on the celestial symbol of the monad to Maximilian II, sought Rudolf's favour in the 1580s, but Rudolf confessed that he did not understand Dee's work. Dee then tried to stimulate Rudolf's interest with his angel summoning, whereby he caught angels in a mirror or crystal ball and convinced them to foretell the future. He even composed a special language, called Enochian, in which to communicate with them. But the angels could only be seen and heard by Edward Kelley, which cast doubts on Dee's credibility. (The angels became troublesome, demanding that Dee give over his wife to Kelley's pleasure, which he did, and prophesying the imminent destruction of the Catholic priesthood, which the two men incautiously reported to the pope's envoy. Accused of conjuring up the dead, Dee fled Prague in 1586. Kelley stayed on, eventually dying in gaol.)
Excerpted, with permission, from The Habsburgs: To Rule the World, by Martyn Rady, Copyright © 2020 by Martyn Rady. Published by Basic Books, an imprint of Perseus Books, LLC, a subsidiary of Hachette Book Group, Inc.
Martyn Rady is the Masaryk Professor Emeritus of Central European History at the School of Slavonic and East European Studies, University College London.