Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Will there be enough food for the world this year ?
Tue, 31 May 2022 09:44 UTC
Global production of wheat, corn rice and coffee predicted down for 2022, plus nations scrambling for grain imports combined with exporting nations ceasing or restricting exports, this takes our world to uncharted territory. Same as the world map on the Hindenburg in 1936.
●▬▬▬ Story Links ▬▬▬●
USDA Raises 2022 Food Inflation Forecasts Again, Highest Grocery Food Price Hikes in 42 Years https://www.agweb.com/news/policy/pol...
Oilseeds: World Markets and Trade https://apps.fas.usda.gov/psdonline/c...
May 12th Wheat Industry News https://www.uswheat.org/wheatletter/w...
Weekly Wheat Update May 17, 2022 https://www.ndwheat.com/buyers/CropPr...
Wheat trade by country https://www.worldstopexports.com/whea...
Palm Oil Contract Comparison https://www.barchart.com/futures/quot...
Wheat Futures https://tradingeconomics.com/commodit...
Wheat Contract Comparison https://www.barchart.com/futures/quot...
Grain: World Markets and Trade https://apps.fas.usda.gov/psdonline/c...
Tree Nuts: World Markets and Trade https://apps.fas.usda.gov/psdonline/c...
Coffee: World Markets and Trade https://apps.fas.usda.gov/psdonline/c...
Corn Jul '22 (ZCN22) https://www.barchart.com/futures/quot...
Robusta Coffee 10-T Jul '22 (RMN22) https://www.barchart.com/futures/quot...
Rough Rice Jul '22 (ZRN22) https://www.barchart.com/futures/quot...
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Will there be enough food for the world this year ?
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Will there be enough food for the world this year ?
The Authoritarian Follower believes that those in authority have the right to live by their own rules, and lying, cheating, stealing and murder in high places can thus be tolerated with a shrug of the shoulders. They will also willingly engage themselves in the same lying, cheating, stealing and murder if it is presented to them as necessary to protect their status quo.
