This bolide was spotted over Spain on May 28, at 3:19 local time (equivalent to 1:19 universal time). The fireball was observed by casual eyewitnesses, who reported it on social networks.The event was generated by a rock (a meteoroid) from a comet that hit the atmosphere at about 56,000 km/h. The fireball overflew the south of Spain. It began at an altitude of about 93 km over the province of Jaén, moved southeast, and ended at a height of around 59 km over the province of Almería.This bright meteor was recorded in the framework of the SMART project, operated by the Southwestern Europe Meteor Network (SWEMN) from the meteor-observing stations located at Calar Alto, Sierra Nevada, Sevilla, La Sagra (Granada), Huelva, El Aljarafe, and La Hita (Toledo). The event has been analyzed by the principal investigator of the SMART project: Dr. Jose M. Madiedo, from the Institute of Astrophysics of Andalusia (IAA-CSIC).