Landslide in Los Pinos, Tucurú, Alta Verapaz, Guatemala, May 2022.
© CONRED
At least 7 people have died after heavy rain caused a landslide in Alta Verapaz Department of Guatemala following heavy rainfall.

The landslide struck in the village of Los Pinos, Tucurú, late on 27 May, 2022, destroying homes. A mother and her 6 children were buried under the rubble. Their bodies were later found by search and rescue teams which included firefighters, local volunteers and neighbours.

Wide areas of the country have seen weather-related incidents over the past few days. The country's disaster agency CONRED reported a total of 38,918 people affected in the municipalities of Villa Nueva, Aguacatán, Nebaj, Chiquimulilla, Solola, Estanzuela, Gualán and Zacapa.

CONRED added that so far this rainy season a total of 122 weather-related incidents including floods, mudflows, landslides and wind damage were reported, affecting 216,671 people, damaging 551 homes, 37 roads and 3 bridges. CONRED said a total of 10 people died in the incidents.