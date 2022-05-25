O:H header
"Who controls the food supply controls the people" - Henry Kissinger

On today's episode of Objective:Health, we look into the globalist takeover of food. While sudden fires have been striking food processing, meat and fertilizer plants, when farmers are hurting, when supply chain issues from an orchestrated pandemic response and suicidal political sanctions are starting to be felt, an entirely traceable food infrastructure system has already been creeping in to cities around the globe.

The future of food looks grim. Traditional farmers are an endangered species. The system that's looking to replace them involve urban warehouses housing massive vertical farm infrastructure. Meat is either going to be lab grown, fake or simply non-existant. We're being encouraged to eat bugs. Gene-editing is ramping up. The stuff of dystopian science fiction is quickly approaching.

If the elites have their way, we're heading into a world where the idea of buying food directly from an independent farmer who you know and are happy to support is quickly coming to an end. The stuff in the supermarkets will be nothing but a simulacra of what we've always eaten.

Join us on this episode of Objective:Health where we talk about the globalist plan for our food supply.

