In the last week, there was significant seismic activity in Iceland adjacent to the town of Grindavik due to a new intrusion of magma. This intrusion generated several thousand earthquakes, and may result in the peninsula's 2nd volcanic eruption since 2021. Also, in New Zealand, the Ruapehu volcano is continuing to show signs of unrest as its crater lake produced a sustained steam plume for several hours. And, in the Philippines, the Taal volcano has been producing an unusual level of gas emissions, suggesting a change in the amount of magma under the volcano.This video will discuss these volcano related news stories, as told and analyzed by a volcanologist.