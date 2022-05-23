Earth Changes
This week in volcano news - A new eruption is possible in Iceland, plume at Ruapehu
GeologyHub
YouTube
Sun, 22 May 2022 14:42 UTC
YouTube
Sun, 22 May 2022 14:42 UTC
This video will discuss these volcano related news stories, as told and analyzed by a volcanologist.
See Also:
Reader Comments
( No Comments )
Latest News
- This week in volcano news - A new eruption is possible in Iceland, plume at Ruapehu
- Wisconsin couple attacked by bear after it charged through window and bit both of them
- Ohio River waterspout caught on camera during severe storms around Tri-State
- Meteor fireball over British Columbia and Washington on May 22
- Lightning bolt kills 50 sheep in Kashmir, India
- May 31st could have the most powerful meteor storm in generations - or not
- Tornado, huge hailstones and floods in France weather chaos
- Extraterrestrial stone found in Egypt may be first evidence on Earth of rare supernova
- Gates, Fauci funded experiments on bird flu — Will it be the next pandemic?
- Biden says would be willing to use force to defend Taiwan
- Barbara Marx Hubbard: Godmother of transhumanism and synthetic spirituality
- Nurse at Birmingham Children's Hospital arrested on suspicion of 'poisoning' child who died
- 'What You Don't Know': Book for NYC fifth graders lauds AOC, trashes religion
- WHO Stealth Coup to Dictate Global Health Agenda of Gates, Big Pharma
- Ruble hits 7-year high as gas buyers bow to Putin's payment mandate
- Monkeypox: 'Fool me twice, shame on me'
- More than 70,000 pounds of formula arrives in US, shipment will not be heading to store shelves
- Runner dies at Brooklyn Half Marathon finish line, 15 others taken to hospital
- Elon Musk calls out old Clinton campaign tweet as 'hoax,' asks Twitter for answers
- 5 dead after severe thunderstorms in Ontario and Quebec; hundreds of thousands without power
- Biden says would be willing to use force to defend Taiwan
- WHO Stealth Coup to Dictate Global Health Agenda of Gates, Big Pharma
- Monkeypox: 'Fool me twice, shame on me'
- Egypt's finance minister echoes warning of looming global famine where 'millions could die', intends to remove country's bread subsidies
- Monkeypox outbreak simulation was run at Munich biosecurity conference just last year
- Senior Tory 'spiked 4 people with rape drug, including 2 other MPs', follows arrest of another MP for sex offences
- The west has fallen into its own trap in Ukraine
- NATO plans to rip off Americans even more as Sweden and Finland set to join
- The disease cycle turns up April 2022
- Crisis in Transnistria: Will the Ukraine conflict spread into other parts of Europe?
- SOTT Focus: NewsReal: Monkeypox 'Pandemic', Primates in Power, and Global Famine
- 'Fast money equals fast crime': Fraud recovery sleuths share lessons of stolen COVID relief funds
- Leaked emails expose UK Home Secretary Priti Patel's connection to MI6-style 'research and influence operation'
- Turkey sets conditions for backing Swedish, Finnish NATO membership
- Covid was liberalism's endgame
- Why is a new war coming to Afghanistan?
- Brussels and Berlin's witch-hunt against ex-German chancellor who defended Germany and the EU against US pressure
- Hillary Clinton approved dissemination of Trump-Russian bank allegations to media, campaign manager testifies
- Kiev wants Donbas authorities 'physically gone'
- Red has turned yellow - the Greek and Cypriot communists are flying a different flag in the Ukraine war
- Barbara Marx Hubbard: Godmother of transhumanism and synthetic spirituality
- Nurse at Birmingham Children's Hospital arrested on suspicion of 'poisoning' child who died
- 'What You Don't Know': Book for NYC fifth graders lauds AOC, trashes religion
- Ruble hits 7-year high as gas buyers bow to Putin's payment mandate
- More than 70,000 pounds of formula arrives in US, shipment will not be heading to store shelves
- Elon Musk calls out old Clinton campaign tweet as 'hoax,' asks Twitter for answers
- NYC Chinatown killer think he'll get away with it because 'they don't have me on camera killing her'
- Riots in Sri Lanka escalate
- Bush admits US broke promise on NATO expansion; says Ukraine should 'destroy as many Russian troops' as possible
- Bidenflation: Gas prices shatter records for the 11th consecutive day
- More American children face hospitalization as infant formula shortage continues
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Now a global cooking oil shortage what is going on here ?
- Woke Waterloo at Netflix?
- What we learned from hating the unvaccinated
- Bill Maher monologue slamming LGBTQ supporters for 'experimenting on children' with hormone blockers and gender reassignment surgery
- Is Visa down? Issues, outages and errors explained
- "No quick fix" - severe pilot shortage reduces flights, sends ticket prices soaring
- Washington gas stations run out of gas, one adds extra digit in anticipation of $10 dollar prices
- The coming meat shortage: Are you prepared?
- With a $40 billion plan, the US is setting itself up for an expensive failure in Ukraine
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Critical Race Theory's Race To The Bottom
- Evidence of slash-and-burn cultivation in Europe during Mesolithic 9,500 years ago
- Neolithic peoples buried near Stonehenge had same parasites as their dogs, may have eaten raw cattle organs
- Rice cultivation recorded at Neolithic site from 8000 years ago
- Denisovan girl's fossil tooth may have been unearthed in Laos
- Empire of Hypocrisy
- 1,000 year-old Native American carvings of mysterious giant humanoids discovered on the ceiling of an Alabama cave
- Stonehenge: Archaeologists unearth 10,000-year-old hunting pits
- Caesar's favourite herb was the Viagra of ancient Rome - until climate change killed it off
- Secret British 'black propaganda' unit targeted cold war enemies revealed in declassified papers
- How a century of political violence in Ukraine is linked to the atrocities of today
- Two more giant statues discovered in Sardinia necropolis
- The failed covert CIA operation to back neo nazis seeking post-war independence for Ukraine
- Eerie 'yellow brick road' to Atlantis discovered atop ancient undersea mountain
- Ancient DNA gives new insights into 'lost' Indigenous people of Uruguay
- CIA, NATO and the great heroin coup: How Miami became the center of international fascism and the murder of President Kennedy
- Collaboration Estonian-style: From the Wehrmacht to the present day
- 8,500-year-old stone structures discovered in the UAE
- Bloodshed in Transnistria: A brutal precedent of a post-Soviet war 20 years before Ukraine
- 65,000 years of food scraps show how one culture lived amidst a changing climate and rising sea levels
- May 31st could have the most powerful meteor storm in generations - or not
- Extraterrestrial stone found in Egypt may be first evidence on Earth of rare supernova
- NASA's Voyager 1 is sending back mysterious data from beyond our solar system
- Moon volcanoes may have spewed 18 quadrillion pounds of volcanic water
- Laser weapons used in Ukraine - Russia
- Did a 5th giant planet mess up the orbits of Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus and Neptune?
- Scouring through old Hubble images turned up 1,000 new asteroids
- NASA footage captures 'doorway,' inspires theories of life on Mars
- Natural machinery operates without intervention; but how?
- Developing cells take their ease in the curves
- New magnetic phenomenon discovered with industrial potential
- Scarce and valuable metal Germanium discovered in Greece
- Changes in cholesterol production lead to tragic octopus death spiral
- We got it! Astronomers reveal first image of the black hole at the heart of our galaxy
- Alaska's Westdahl Peak volcano is restless and overdue an eruption, and we may know what's stopping it
- Scientists grow plants in Moon soil - A first in human history
- Evidence of extinction event could be at the bottom of a South Carolina pond
- 'Monster' quake recorded on Mars by NASA's InSight, largest quake ever detected on another planet
- It takes three to tangle: long-range quantum entanglement needs three-way interaction
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: The Matter with Things: Truth, Science, and Life
- This week in volcano news - A new eruption is possible in Iceland, plume at Ruapehu
- Wisconsin couple attacked by bear after it charged through window and bit both of them
- Ohio River waterspout caught on camera during severe storms around Tri-State
- Lightning bolt kills 50 sheep in Kashmir, India
- Tornado, huge hailstones and floods in France weather chaos
- 5 dead after severe thunderstorms in Ontario and Quebec; hundreds of thousands without power
- Shallow 6.0 magnitude earthquake off Japan
- Parts of South Africa experience early winter heavy snowfall
- Bangladesh floods recede but millions still marooned, at least 10 killed - worst floods in 20 years
- Rare tornado tears through Michigan town, killing two and injuring more than 40
- 6.3-magnitude quake hits south of the Fiji Islands: USGS
- Magnitude 6.1 earthquake jolts Philippines, no casualties reported so far
- Best of the Web: Late May snowstorm hits Colorado - up to 20 inches reported - knocks out power for 210,000
- Cold wave hits southern Brazil with record-low temperatures
- Series of tornadoes hit western Germany
- Lightning strike kills 3, injures 15 in Bangladesh
- 20+ million affected by African droughts
- Over 718,000 affected, 10 killed, as floods worsen in Assam, India (UPDATE)
- National Weather Service: Rare tornado strikes in New Hampshire, knocks over 1,000 trees
- Magnitude 6.9 earthquake strikes off Macquarie Island
- Meteor fireball over British Columbia and Washington on May 22
- Meteor fireball over the south of Spain (May 18)
- Meteor fireball over England on May 16
- Amazing meteor fireball over south of Spain (May 15)
- Meteor fireball over Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil on May 13
- Meteor fireball over Spain (May 7)
- Meteor fireball over North Carolina and other states on May 12
- Meteor fireball over the UK on May 11
- Meteor fireball over California on May 5
- Meteor fireball over Texas and Oklahoma on May 8
- Meteor fireball over Germany and the Netherlands on May 8
- Meteor fireball over New York state and Canada on May 9
- Meteor fireball over Minas Gerais, Brazil on May 5
- NASA says pieces of "fireball" that exploded while zooming over 3 Southern states are being found on ground
- Meteor fireball over Taiwan on March 30
- Meteor fireball over Georgia and South Carolina on May 1
- Meteor fireball over Montana and other states on April 30
- Loud meteor fireball spotted over southern Mississippi mostly heard, hardly seen
- Meteor fireball over the SW of Spain (April 26)
- Meteor fireball over Georgia and other states on April 29
- Gates, Fauci funded experiments on bird flu — Will it be the next pandemic?
- Runner dies at Brooklyn Half Marathon finish line, 15 others taken to hospital
- Compression garments don't help muscles recover
- US buys millions of vaccine doses for dangerous virus
- Douglas Murray: Talk about deadly obesity risks in America? Fat chance
- Pandemic 2: Monkeypox Madness
- World Health Organization confirms 80 cases of monkeypox with outbreaks in 11 countries
- Pfizer document dump shows doctor with ties to Gates Foundation deleted trial participant's vaccine injury
- Return of the Covid fearmongers
- FDA authorizes booster for children ages 5-11
- Will a weaponized H5N1 bird flu become the next manufactured pandemic?
- UK: 7 people infected with monkeypox, believed to be sexually transmitted, health bosses propose social distancing
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - The WHO Pandemic Treaty: Bad News for National Sovereignty
- Fecal transplants reverse hallmarks of aging in gut, eyes, and brain, mouse study reveals
- Don't underestimate the power of your influence
- The ugly history of vitamin D3 and Fauci's pro-vaccine bias
- COVID-19 vaccine can elicit a distinct T cell-dominant immune-mediated hepatitis
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - In The News: Pfizer Dump | California Doctors Lose License For Speaking Out
- The 'Dark Truth' Behind America's 'Vaccine Court'
- Are COVID shots causing unexpected sudden deaths in zoo animals?
- 6 million Canadians detained in largest prison in the world
- Cracking consciousness: how do our minds really work?
- Study finds psychopathic individuals are more likely to have larger striatum region in the brain
- 21st century schizoid man
- The anxiety pandemic created by SAGE's Project Fear
- The price we paid for the DIEing academy
- Consciousness is the collapse of the wave function
- Lessons from a life lost too soon
- Psychopathy and crimes against humanity
- Good storytelling, lasting values and Disney's demise — this is not the way
- Time might not exist, according to physicists and philosophers - but that's okay
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Political Psychopathy Goes Mainstream, Linked to Crimes Against Humanity
- The First Criterion of Ponerogenesis
- The Master Betrayed #1
- Stephen Meyer on totalitarian dystopias and the God Hypothesis
- Canada to offer medically-assisted suicide to the mentally ill
- Are people with dark personality traits more likely to succeed?
- Deep breathing strengthens your brain and boosts attention span
- The day Dostoyevsky discovered the meaning of life in a dream
- The impossibility of Christian transhumanism
- US Congress to question Pentagon on UFOs
- Macedonia blind psychic says Russian president Vladimir Putin will become 'Lord of the World'
- Newly-released documents shed light on government-funded research into worm Holes, anti-gravity, and invisibility cloaks
- UFOs - Real or Fake?
- NASA may provoke alien invasion, scientists warn
- Pentagon report says UFO encounters left witnesses with radiation burns, brain problems & damaged nerves
- 'No logical explanation' in cattle mutilation at Oregon ranch
- Mysterious 'bulging triangle UFO' filmed lurking over Islamabad, Pakistan for nearly TWO HOURS
- Investigator believes 2022 'going to be seismic year for UFOs'
- Utah's most infamous UFO sightings
- Reports of unexplained sightings in skies above Northern Ireland increase again in 2021
- Ancient UFO History and the Oppenheimer-Einstein Report
- Pentagon launching new UFO investigation unit, replacing Navy group
- UFOs buzzing US warships may be aliens says America's top spy chief
- SOTT Focus: The Public Have Been Led To Believe UFOs Don't Exist. But They Do
- Best of the Web: UFOs crippled ten of my nuclear missiles at top-secret US air base, claims ex-NASA moon landing engineer
- UFO watchers stumped by jaw-dropping clear footage of mystery black shape in the sky
- 8 firsthand accounts of recent UFO sightings in Horry County, South Carolina
- Sheriff investigates reported ghost-like sighting in California mountain range
- UFO theories abound as video of mysterious object spotted in Louisiana sky goes viral
- Israel in danger of having increased US military aid after killing of journalist
- Yemen urges Bono don't even think about it
- Washington Post Condemns Musk For Criticizing Twitter Employee Instead Of Publishing Her Address And Showing Up At Her Sister's House
- People who say they aren't censoring anyone really mad they won't be able to censor anyone
- COVID resigns from Kamala Harris due to 'harsh work environment'
- Liberals concerned about account that makes them look bad by just sharing their actual words
- Racist Twitter board declares they would rather go bankrupt than be owned by an African American
- Pigeon poops on Biden after mistaking him for a statue
- You know things are bad when Saudi state TV mocks Joe Biden
- Twitter transforms into pleasant workplace, after all the angry Leftists quit in protest
- Father of 5-year-old pterodactyl: It's not easy to get species-affirming care in America
- JP Sears hosts Klaus ('you'll own nothing') Schwab in exclusive tell-all interview!
- Man in Star Wars shirt eating $12 Mickey Mouse-shaped pretzel wonders 'Where does Disney get so much money to push its leftist agenda?'
- Twitter Workers Worried Elon Musk Will Turn Their Free Speech Platform Into Platform That Allows Free Speech
- Rachel Levine is 100% woman and we are sorry for calling her a man
- Rat colony beneath D.C. disgusted to find city infested with politicians
- Company that fueled violence in Myanmar worried about TikTok
- Hole in one: Trump issues statement on '100% true' sporting feat
- 'Regina, change' what Biden said, clarifies White House Blinken
- Fauci wins Oscar for best dramatic performance
Quote of the Day
A nation that is afraid to let its people judge the truth and falsehood in an open market is a nation that is afraid of its people.
- John F. Kennedy
Recent Comments
I'd like to know what the poison was. Not much information here or even a motive. Was the child terminal? Was the child not responding to...
No thank you. Not my reality🙃
'...millions of vaccine doses for dangerous virus' ! oh really? dangerous? where did you get that? except may be, BadBoyBilly and consorts...
The monkeypox virus itself is not a big deal, and easily controlled using standard methods. Best advice is to stay as far away from "gay pride"...
[ReRan] here’s a link to Judy Mikovits’s recent interview. She mentions the monkey origins in the first 2 mins. [Link]