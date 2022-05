© Unknown



"China respects the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Afghanistan, respects the independent choices made by the Afghan people and respects the religious beliefs and national customs of Afghanistan."

"since the Taliban's accession to power, the military-political situation in Afghanistan has become relatively stable."

Salman Rafi Sheikh is a research-analyst of International Relations and Pakistan's foreign and domestic affairs, exclusively for the online magazine "New Eastern Outlook".

Afghanistan, every now and then, is hit by a bomb attack. Most of the recent attacks have been claimed by the Islamic State in Khorasan (terrorist organization, banned in Russia)). Its ability to orchestrate highly sophisticated attacks shows that the group, contrary to the claims the US military officials made during the US occupation of Afghanistan, has not lost its strength at all. But, to the surprise of many, the IS-K, while a potent threat to the Taliban (radical organization, banned in Russia) and the wider region of South and Central Asia,rather than transnational jihadis.Scores of other armed groups, too, have announced their formations and declared their intentions, on their Facebook pages and otherwise, to resist the Taliban on their own or in alliance with the NRF.According to claims made by the NRF's Ali Nazary, head of NRF's foreign relations,The NRF has a presence across Afghanistan's many provinces. As Ali Nazary told the Associated Press of France in an interview, the NRF will launch operations in all the provinces to drive out what it calls illegal occupants (i.e., the Taliban) of power in Kabul.To be sure, the NRF is not the only group.In an interview given to the BBC , Sadat said he would "do anything and everything in our powers to make sure Afghanistan is freed from the Taliban and a democratic system is re-established."- especially in the West - about the emerging resistance against the Taliban is tied to the failure of the Taliban to develop a politically and ethnically inclusive system. Many important political groups have been excluded and the Taliban high command has captured power, withOn top of this is the Taliban's gradual return to implementing an orthodox interpretation of Islam to regulate politics and society at large.While all of these issues do point to certain political problems,Consider this: Sadat, who was until recently was nowhere to be seen, emerged out of thin air and suddenly became so important as to attract the BBC for an interview.While the criticism the Taliban are facing has a valid foundation,As some reports have shown,where the latter is based.Media reports in the west are already predicting a 'new fighting season' in Afghanistan. While Sadat was interviewed by the BBC, Britain's state broadcaster, a news report carried by the Voice of America (VoA), America's state-owned broadcaster, too, showed how anti-Taliban resistance is already coming of age. According to the report , apart from the NRF, there isAccording to VoA, it is being led bya former defense minister and chief of general staff. Another group isis being led by Aa former Afghan Army special forces commander.This sudden projection comes against the backdrop ofand an ever-increasing possibility of both Moscow and Beijing extending legitimacy to the Taliban rule by recognising it. This comes against the backdrop of an emerging understanding between the Taliban and China and Russia thatIn his latest visit to Kabul, China's Wangi Yi told Taliban officials that In the same meeting , Wang was assured that the Taliban will improve the "security environment" of Afghanistan in ways to make it safe for China/region.Indeed, Wang Yi hinted during the same visit that China is considering it seriously.In a statement released on April 29, 2022, the Russian Foreign Minister said thatWhich means thatA challenge from within Afghanistan, led by Afghans themselves, against Kabul would challenge the Russian and Chinese claims, and indeed the Taliban's own claim, that Afghanistan is stabilising.On the other hand,In short, therefore, there is as much, or even more, geopolitics tied to the emerging resistance as domestic politics i.e., the Taliban's decision to exclude regional elites and the latter's decision to resist their exclusion.