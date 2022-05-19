fireball
This bright bolide was spotted over Spain on May 18, at 3:01 local time (equivalent to 1:01 universal time). The event was generated by a rock (a meteoroid) from an asteroid that hit the atmosphere at about 108,000 km/h. The fireball overflew the south of Spain. It began at an altitude of about 99 km over the south of the province of Córdoba, moved northwest, and ended at a height of around 58 km over the north of the province of Córdoba.

This bright meteor was recorded in the framework of the SMART project, operated by the Southwestern Europe Meteor Network (SWEMN) from the meteor-observing stations located at Calar Alto, Sierra Nevada, Sevilla, La Sagra (Granada), Huelva, El Aljarafe, and La Hita (Toledo). The event has been analyzed by the principal investigator of the SMART project: Dr. Jose M. Madiedo, from the Institute of Astrophysics of Andalusia (IAA-CSIC).