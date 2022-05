Relatives of the suspect in the Buffalo mass shooting , that took the lives of 10 individuals, are blaming Covid "paranoia and isolation" for the reason behind the attack.Family members of suspect Payton Gendron, 18, told The New York Post that he "likely snapped" from isolation caused by the pandemic. Gendron, the sole suspect in the case, showed clear signs of mental instability prior to going to the Tops Friendly Market and specifically targeting black people with a semi-automatic rifle."That's the only way to say it," Komoroff said. "There's a lot of emotions and a lot of body language you're not getting [as] when you see their face."Gendron live-streamed the horrific attack from his personal account on the streaming service, Twitch.Dave Komoroff, Sandra's husband, said that COVID could have affected "what they call the lizard brain, the part of the brain that control aggression.""I can't say it's impossible, but maybe that would happen one out of so many millions of times," he told The Post.The Commissioner of Police for Buffalo, Joseph Gramaglia, indicated that prosecutors are planning on dealing with this incident as a hate crime, saying "The evidence that we have uncovered so far makes no mistake this is an absolute racist hate crime that will be prosecuted as a hate crime," according to Reuters. The outlet added that, "...besides seeking a clearer understanding of the motives for Gendron's attack, authorities will focus on what could have been done to stop him, as details of the teenager's troubling behavior in high school and his online presence began to emerge."Records further showed that Gendron spent a day in a half in an institution being evaluated for mental health back in June 2021 It has also been reported that a 180-page-long manifesto circulating over the internet, allegedly authored by Gendron referenced the "replacement theory" in which white people believe that they are victims of a demographic war with people of other skin colors.