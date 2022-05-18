Society's Child
Ice Age Farmer Report: IRAN - Digital food rationing rolls out using biometric IDs amid food riots
Ice Age Farmer
Tue, 17 May 2022 09:44 UTC
Iran is set to be the first country to roll out a food rationing scheme based on new biometric IDs. Where vaccine passports failed, food passports will now be eagerly accepted by hungry people who can't afford rapidly inflating food prices. This is the realization of a longstanding agenda by the Rockefeller/UN/WEF crowd to, as Kissinger put it, "control food, and control people." Christian breaks it down in this Ice Age Farmer broadcast.
FULL SHOW NOTES.
Reader Comments
Latest News
- Video shows apparent tornado touch down in southern Saskatchewan, Canada
- Tornado filmed in Czech Republic
- FDA authorizes booster for children ages 5-11
- Ice Age Farmer Report: IRAN - Digital food rationing rolls out using biometric IDs amid food riots
- 'Looks like snow!' - Hailstorm catches Gauteng suburb by surprise in South Africa
- Will a Weaponized H5N1 Bird Flu Become the Next Manufactured Pandemic?
- Trucker convoy planning return to DC protest staging area
- Over 400,000 affected as floods worsen in Assam, India
- 'Twitter does not believe in free speech': Project Veritas records Twitter engineer saying platform censors the right but NOT the left, everyone who works there is 'commie as f**k'
- Elon Musk says Twitter deal 'cannot move forward' until he has clarity on fake account numbers
- Tucker Carlson slams Rep. Dan Crenshaw, calling him 'eye patch McCain'
- EU's energy policy is economic suicide - Putin
- Big Pharma-funded paper recommends taxing the unvaccinated
- UK gov't doesn't know how much raw sewage is being dumped into rivers by corporations
- Denisovan girl's fossil tooth may have been unearthed in Laos
- Intoxication can be violent crime defense, Canada supreme court rules
- Erdogan says Sweden & Finland should NOT come to Turkey to convince it to approve NATO membership bids
- British volunteer says he was 'manipulated' into joining the frontline in Ukraine
- UK: 7 people infected with monkeypox, believed to be sexually transmitted, health bosses propose social distancing
- In siding with Ukraine's far-right, the US deliberately sabotaged Zelensky's mandate for peace
- EU's energy policy is economic suicide - Putin
- Big Pharma-funded paper recommends taxing the unvaccinated
- Erdogan says Sweden & Finland should NOT come to Turkey to convince it to approve NATO membership bids
- In siding with Ukraine's far-right, the US deliberately sabotaged Zelensky's mandate for peace
- At least 300 Azov fighters surrender to Russians at Azovstal Plant ending lengthy siege
- Mark Middleton, dead at 59 - Bill Clinton's special advisor 'who let Epstein into the WH seven times
- Navy chief defends decision to scrap nine warships
- Musk rips Biden, says 'real president is whomever controls the teleprompter'
- The end of the beginning: Ukraine orders Azovstal neo nazis to surrender
- Former Rep. Devin Nunes says Durham case reveals criminal elusion of Congress
- UK minister tells people to get a 'better paid job' to cope with cost of living crisis
- Four Star General shares video game footage as proof Ukraine Air Defense is 'formidable'
- Busted: Biden's "Minster of Truth" Nina Jankowicz participated in secret NATO-funded cabal to subvert Western democracies using disinformation as cover
- Iran, Tajikistan stress need to boost cooperation in fighting terrorism, securing borders
- Andrey Sushentsov: Ukraine could be just the starting point of a bigger crisis
- Sweden to join NATO with Finland as US-led war on Russia escalates
- Finland officially announces support for NATO membership
- China tells G7 to mind its own business
- Cambridge Analytica reborn? Private spy agency weaponizes Facebook again
- US troops smuggle 70 oil tankers out of Syria
- Ice Age Farmer Report: IRAN - Digital food rationing rolls out using biometric IDs amid food riots
- Trucker convoy planning return to DC protest staging area
- 'Twitter does not believe in free speech': Project Veritas records Twitter engineer saying platform censors the right but NOT the left, everyone who works there is 'commie as f**k'
- Elon Musk says Twitter deal 'cannot move forward' until he has clarity on fake account numbers
- Tucker Carlson slams Rep. Dan Crenshaw, calling him 'eye patch McCain'
- UK gov't doesn't know how much raw sewage is being dumped into rivers by corporations
- Intoxication can be violent crime defense, Canada supreme court rules
- British volunteer says he was 'manipulated' into joining the frontline in Ukraine
- Only one day of petrol stock left; daily power cuts may last 15 hours, says PM Ranil Wickremesinghe of Sri Lanka
- Gov. Ron DeSantis outlaws protests outside private homes in Florida
- Canadian special forces conducted flights over Ottawa protest despite military directive
- Elon Musk rips Biden: 'The real president is whoever controls the teleprompter'
- Shireen Abu Akleh was executed to send a message to Palestinians
- Woke school counsellor arrested for grooming and sexually abusing 15-year-old student
- Bank of England warns of 'apocalyptic' global food shortage
- The shape-shifting DC dark money group disguising liberal campaigns across the country
- Prominent trans activist celebrated by liberal press faces 16 felony charges for sexual abuse of boy
- Romania claims Eurovision changed their vote to give first place to Ukraine
- Wisconsin middle school charges three boys with sexual harassment for using 'wrong' pronouns
- Church shooting in Southern California; four critically wounded, one fatality; police: one person detained
- Denisovan girl's fossil tooth may have been unearthed in Laos
- Empire of Hypocrisy
- 1,000 year-old Native American carvings of mysterious giant humanoids discovered on the ceiling of an Alabama cave
- Stonehenge: Archaeologists unearth 10,000-year-old hunting pits
- Caesar's favourite herb was the Viagra of ancient Rome - until climate change killed it off
- Secret British 'black propaganda' unit targeted cold war enemies revealed in declassified papers
- How a century of political violence in Ukraine is linked to the atrocities of today
- Two more giant statues discovered in Sardinia necropolis
- The failed covert CIA operation to back neo nazis seeking post-war independence for Ukraine
- Eerie 'yellow brick road' to Atlantis discovered atop ancient undersea mountain
- Ancient DNA gives new insights into 'lost' Indigenous people of Uruguay
- CIA, NATO and the great heroin coup: How Miami became the center of international fascism and the murder of President Kennedy
- Collaboration Estonian-style: From the Wehrmacht to the present day
- 8,500-year-old stone structures discovered in the UAE
- Bloodshed in Transnistria: A brutal precedent of a post-Soviet war 20 years before Ukraine
- 65,000 years of food scraps show how one culture lived amidst a changing climate and rising sea levels
- Rare Find: Woman picked up 2,000 year old Roman artifact for $35 at thrift store
- So, was Hitler's grandfather Jewish?
- How the black rat colonised Europe in the Roman and Medieval periods
- Ballcourt carvings may reveal ancient bloodletting ritual in southern Mexico
- Did a 5th giant planet mess up the orbits of Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus and Neptune?
- Scouring through old Hubble images turned up 1,000 new asteroids
- NASA footage captures 'doorway,' inspires theories of life on Mars
- Natural machinery operates without intervention; but how?
- Developing cells take their ease in the curves
- New magnetic phenomenon discovered with industrial potential
- Scarce and valuable metal Germanium discovered in Greece
- Changes in cholesterol production lead to tragic octopus death spiral
- We got it! Astronomers reveal first image of the black hole at the heart of our galaxy
- Alaska's Westdahl Peak volcano is restless and overdue an eruption, and we may know what's stopping it
- Scientists grow plants in Moon soil - A first in human history
- Evidence of extinction event could be at the bottom of a South Carolina pond
- 'Monster' quake recorded on Mars by NASA's InSight, largest quake ever detected on another planet
- It takes three to tangle: long-range quantum entanglement needs three-way interaction
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: The Matter with Things: Truth, Science, and Life
- Astronauts experience distinct brain changes for months after they return to Earth
- How the dinosaur extinction changed plant evolution
- Rare fossil of ancient dog species discovered, lived 26 million years ago
- New Comet C/2022 F1 (ATLAS)
- Eight years later, supernova 2014C is still revealing secrets about the lives of stars
- Video shows apparent tornado touch down in southern Saskatchewan, Canada
- Tornado filmed in Czech Republic
- 'Looks like snow!' - Hailstorm catches Gauteng suburb by surprise in South Africa
- Over 400,000 affected as floods worsen in Assam, India
- Lightning strike kills teen while swimming at Bustos Dam in the Philippines
- Heavy rains hit parts of south China, causing flooding
- Train rescue after floods hit Assam, India
- Exhausted, dehydrated birds fall from the sky in Ahmedabad as heatwave scorches India
- Girl found dead with bite marks in her mother's apartment in Brooklyn, New York
- Two hikers killed by lightning in Brunei
- Iceland Reykjanes volcano update - Alert level raised, magma is on the move
- Lightning strike kills cow just steps from family's front porch, Alabama farm says
- Dust storms sweep Iraq, the latest in a series hitting the region in recent weeks
- 'Is it all worth it?': farmers left heartbroken as Queensland floods ruin crops in Australia
- Mudslides and 28,000 lightning strikes as storms hit northwest France
- Tonga eruption was 'record atmospheric explosion'
- This week in volcano news - Yellowstone earthquake, unrest at Andes supervolcano
- Three-year-old boy dies following suspected dog attack in Rochdale, UK
- Surprising snowfall in Sichuan, China creates amazing scenery in early summer
- Homeless man attacked, killed by dog in Austin, Texas
- Meteor fireball over England on May 16
- Amazing meteor fireball over south of Spain (May 15)
- Meteor fireball over Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil on May 13
- Meteor fireball over Spain (May 7)
- Meteor fireball over North Carolina and other states on May 12
- Meteor fireball over the UK on May 11
- Meteor fireball over California on May 5
- Meteor fireball over Texas and Oklahoma on May 8
- Meteor fireball over Germany and the Netherlands on May 8
- Meteor fireball over New York state and Canada on May 9
- Meteor fireball over Minas Gerais, Brazil on May 5
- NASA says pieces of "fireball" that exploded while zooming over 3 Southern states are being found on ground
- Meteor fireball over Taiwan on March 30
- Meteor fireball over Georgia and South Carolina on May 1
- Meteor fireball over Montana and other states on April 30
- Loud meteor fireball spotted over southern Mississippi mostly heard, hardly seen
- Meteor fireball over the SW of Spain (April 26)
- Meteor fireball over Georgia and other states on April 29
- Meteor fireball over Germany and nearby countries on April 27
- Meteor fireball over Washington, Oregon and British Columbia on April 27
- FDA authorizes booster for children ages 5-11
- Will a Weaponized H5N1 Bird Flu Become the Next Manufactured Pandemic?
- UK: 7 people infected with monkeypox, believed to be sexually transmitted, health bosses propose social distancing
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - The WHO Pandemic Treaty: Bad News for National Sovereignty
- Fecal transplants reverse hallmarks of aging in gut, eyes, and brain, mouse study reveals
- Don't underestimate the power of your influence
- The ugly history of vitamin D3 and Fauci's pro-vaccine bias
- COVID-19 vaccine can elicit a distinct T cell-dominant immune-mediated hepatitis
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - In The News: Pfizer Dump | California Doctors Lose License For Speaking Out
- The 'Dark Truth' Behind America's 'Vaccine Court'
- Are COVID shots causing unexpected sudden deaths in zoo animals?
- CDC investigating 109 cases of severe hepatitis in kids across two dozen states, including 5 deaths
- Vaccinated hospitalised for non-Covid reasons at FIVE times the rate of unvaccinated, UK government data shows
- Where did we get the idea veganism can solve climate change?
- 'Possible new pandemic threat': Lloviu virus isolated for the first time
- US limits use of J&J's COVID vaccine on blood clot risks
- Serious adverse effects of covid vaccines 40 times higher than recorded by government, German scientist says
- Horowitz: Five new data points indicate cataclysmic level of vaccine injury
- Medical Fascism: Proposed California bill threats to strip doctors of medical licence over COVID-19 "misinformation"
- NIH investigating why patients relapse after taking Pfizer's COVID antiviral pill, Paxlovid
- 6 million Canadians detained in largest prison in the world
- Cracking consciousness: how do our minds really work?
- Study finds psychopathic individuals are more likely to have larger striatum region in the brain
- 21st century schizoid man
- The anxiety pandemic created by SAGE's Project Fear
- The price we paid for the DIEing academy
- Consciousness is the collapse of the wave function
- Lessons from a life lost too soon
- Psychopathy and crimes against humanity
- Good storytelling, lasting values and Disney's demise — this is not the way
- Time might not exist, according to physicists and philosophers - but that's okay
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Political Psychopathy Goes Mainstream, Linked to Crimes Against Humanity
- The First Criterion of Ponerogenesis
- The Master Betrayed #1
- Stephen Meyer on totalitarian dystopias and the God Hypothesis
- Canada to offer medically-assisted suicide to the mentally ill
- Are people with dark personality traits more likely to succeed?
- Deep breathing strengthens your brain and boosts attention span
- The day Dostoyevsky discovered the meaning of life in a dream
- The impossibility of Christian transhumanism
- US Congress to question Pentagon on UFOs
- Macedonia blind psychic says Russian president Vladimir Putin will become 'Lord of the World'
- Newly-released documents shed light on government-funded research into worm Holes, anti-gravity, and invisibility cloaks
- UFOs - Real or Fake?
- NASA may provoke alien invasion, scientists warn
- Pentagon report says UFO encounters left witnesses with radiation burns, brain problems & damaged nerves
- 'No logical explanation' in cattle mutilation at Oregon ranch
- Mysterious 'bulging triangle UFO' filmed lurking over Islamabad, Pakistan for nearly TWO HOURS
- Investigator believes 2022 'going to be seismic year for UFOs'
- Utah's most infamous UFO sightings
- Reports of unexplained sightings in skies above Northern Ireland increase again in 2021
- Ancient UFO History and the Oppenheimer-Einstein Report
- Pentagon launching new UFO investigation unit, replacing Navy group
- UFOs buzzing US warships may be aliens says America's top spy chief
- SOTT Focus: The Public Have Been Led To Believe UFOs Don't Exist. But They Do
- Best of the Web: UFOs crippled ten of my nuclear missiles at top-secret US air base, claims ex-NASA moon landing engineer
- UFO watchers stumped by jaw-dropping clear footage of mystery black shape in the sky
- 8 firsthand accounts of recent UFO sightings in Horry County, South Carolina
- Sheriff investigates reported ghost-like sighting in California mountain range
- UFO theories abound as video of mysterious object spotted in Louisiana sky goes viral
- Israel in danger of having increased US military aid after killing of journalist
- Yemen urges Bono don't even think about it
- Washington Post Condemns Musk For Criticizing Twitter Employee Instead Of Publishing Her Address And Showing Up At Her Sister's House
- People who say they aren't censoring anyone really mad they won't be able to censor anyone
- COVID resigns from Kamala Harris due to 'harsh work environment'
- Liberals concerned about account that makes them look bad by just sharing their actual words
- Racist Twitter board declares they would rather go bankrupt than be owned by an African American
- Pigeon poops on Biden after mistaking him for a statue
- You know things are bad when Saudi state TV mocks Joe Biden
- Twitter transforms into pleasant workplace, after all the angry Leftists quit in protest
- Father of 5-year-old pterodactyl: It's not easy to get species-affirming care in America
- JP Sears hosts Klaus ('you'll own nothing') Schwab in exclusive tell-all interview!
- Man in Star Wars shirt eating $12 Mickey Mouse-shaped pretzel wonders 'Where does Disney get so much money to push its leftist agenda?'
- Twitter Workers Worried Elon Musk Will Turn Their Free Speech Platform Into Platform That Allows Free Speech
- Rachel Levine is 100% woman and we are sorry for calling her a man
- Rat colony beneath D.C. disgusted to find city infested with politicians
- Company that fueled violence in Myanmar worried about TikTok
- Hole in one: Trump issues statement on '100% true' sporting feat
- 'Regina, change' what Biden said, clarifies White House Blinken
- Fauci wins Oscar for best dramatic performance
Quote of the Day
"The purpose of GLADIO was to attack civilians, the people - women, children, innocent people, unknown people, far removed from any political game. The reason was quite simple: to force the public to turn to the State and demand greater security. Under a strategy of tension, you 'destabilize in order to stabilize', to create tension within society and promote conservative, reactionary social and political tendencies."
~ Italian neo-fascist whose prosecution led to the discovery of NATO's 'Gladio' networks across Western Europe
Recent Comments
Scott Ritter's Switcheroo: "Why I Radically Changed My Overall Assessment" by MIKE WHITNEY • MAY 16, 2022 [Link]
Big Pharma = What else to say. It has been two years that I have uselessly commented each time the ignominy at work was unveiled. Like the above...
The Fall of the Azov Published by dreizin report on May 17, 2022 [Link]
Think I'll add this: [Link]
Canada’s Future Prime Minister Needs to Come Clean About Her Nazi Collaborationist Grandfather Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland’s electoral...