It's not a stairway to heaven - it's a doorway on Mars."If you zoom in all the way you can see Matt Damon crouching inside the doorway," noted one wise guy on Reddit.His Debbie Downer statement has not dimmed the Martian rumor mill."So what if it's only a few inches? How do we know what size our overlords will actually be?" one conspiracy theorist posted on Reddit.The planetary portal is just the latest in a long list of familiar-looking objects space enthusiasts have seen on Mars. Past photos of its landscape have revealed images of spoons, squirrels, campfires and women wearing dresses, Gizmodo reports