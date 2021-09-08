China's National Space Science Center (CAS) has unveiled a newly developed helicopter which could be used in the country's exploration of the Red Planet. The new tool comes months after China landed a robotic rover on Mars. Chinese media released images online of the astronomical equipment.China's state-affiliated media channel, the Global Times, said that researchers from CAS recently approved the Beijing Science & Technology Commission's examination of their Mars drone prototype.In May, China historically landed a rover on Mars in its inaugural mission to the planet, as part of the country's ambitious future space exploration plans.Earlier this year, Wang Xiaojun, head of the state-owned China Academy of Launch Vehicle Technology, said that Beijing envisages building a permanent presence on Mars and large-scale development of its resources, with a fleet of vessels running between the Red Planet and Earth.