This amazing bolide was spotted over Spain on May 15, at 6:08 local time (equivalent to 4:08 universal time). It was as bright as the full Moon. The event was generated by a rock (a meteoroid) from a comet that hit the atmosphere at about 256,000 km/h. The fireball overflew the south of Spain. It began at an altitude of about 128 km over the northwest of the province of Granada, moved northwest, and ended at a height of around 82 km over the south of the province of Córdoba.This bright meteor was recorded in the framework of the SMART project, operated by the Southwestern Europe Meteor Network (SWEMN) from the meteor-observing stations located at Calar Alto, Sierra Nevada, Sevilla, La Sagra (Granada), Huelva, El Aljarafe, and La Hita (Toledo). The event has been analyzed by the principal investigator of the SMART project: Dr. Jose M. Madiedo, from the Institute of Astrophysics of Andalusia (IAA-CSIC).(Translated by Google)