© Alamy



© Alamy



© Amr Dalsh/Reuters



Of all the mysteries of ancient Rome, silphium is among the most intriguing. Romans loved the herb as much as we love chocolate. They used silphium as, and for nearly 2,000 years people have puzzled over the cause.- and warn that we should heed the lesson of silphium or risk losing plants that are the basis of many modern flavours.Paul Pollaro and Paul Robertson of the University of New Hampshire say their research, published in Frontiers in Conservation Science, shows thatAdministrators in Cyrene, Pollaro said. "There's evidence that they knew it was declining and they tried to preserve the plant. But all of these tactics were ultimately irrelevant, because they had changed the microclimate.". After harvesting, it was exported to Rome and beyond."It's hard to overstate how important silphium was because the Romans in particular were absolutely obsessed with it," Pollaro said. "They minted coins in ancient Libya that had silphium on the front of the coin and the god or the emperor's face on the back."Herodotus, Theophrastus and Pliny the Elder wrote extensively about the plant and laser. Pliny extolled it as a cure for dog bites, snake venom and haemorrhoids. It could be used as a contraceptive and the plant itself was a prized vegetable.Exports brought wealth, which meant expansion.Deforestation changed rainfall patterns, causing"In a way, silphium's value was the cause of its own decline," Pollaro said. "Without silphium, Cyrene's economy wouldn't have grown so much."Modern climate change is having a similar impact. Asafoetida, a sap extracted from a herb that grows wild in parts of Afghanistan and neighbouring countries, is widely used in India. But its footprint is shrinking due to changes in the local climate.Professor Monique Simmonds of Kew Gardens said coffee, carrots and rice were similarly at risk. "We rely on between 10 and 12 species for most of our food," she said. Kew was collecting seeds of wild species for its millennium seed bank and this diversity was crucial, since modern varieties might prove vulnerable to changes in climate in ways that could not be foreseen."If we don't do the research and collection of wild species, we won't have the reserves of genetic material in banks to do crosses in the future," Simmonds added.