This Stunning bolide was spotted over Spain on May 7, at 6:09 local time (equivalent to 4:09 universal time). The event was generated by a rock (a meteoroid) from a comet that hit the atmosphere at about 138,000 km/h. The fireball overflew Spain. It began at an altitude of about 108 km over the province of Cuenca, moved northeast, and ended at a height of around 74 km over the same province.This bright meteor was recorded in the framework of the SMART project, operated by the Southwestern Europe Meteor Network (SWEMN) from the meteor-observing stations located at Calar Alto, Sierra Nevada, Sevilla, La Sagra (Granada), Huelva, Ayora (Valencia), and La Hita (Toledo). The event has been analyzed by the principal investigator of the SMART project: Dr. Jose M. Madiedo, from the Institute of Astrophysics of Andalusia (IAA-CSIC).