© NATO

"Instructed by his [Luciano's] own experience of collaboration with the American intelligence services, Lucky Luciano used to recommend to his honorable correspondents scattered from Beirut to Tangiers, via Ankara and Marseilles, to operate as he had done. It was in this way that drug dealers and couriers served as informants to [the British] MI5, to [the American] CIA, to [the French] SDECE, to the [West German] Gehlen organization, even to the Italian SIFFAR." (1)

This special relationship between the Mafia and these intelligence agencies would go strong for several decades and has lasted to this day.

"Internacional Fascista is the outgrowth of many years of planning in Madrid by the late Nazi, Otto Skorzeny, who in the fifties had worked for the CIA. On its rolls are former SS agents, OAS terrorists, hatchet men for Portugal's dreaded secret police (PIDE), terrorists from Spain's Fuerza Nueva, Argentine and Italian Fascists, Cuban exiles, French gangsters from SAC, and former CIA agents hardened by terror campaigns in [the CIA's] Operation 40, Guatemala, Brazil and Argentina.



Besides CORU, Internacional Fascista's militants have at various times numbered the Army for the Liberation of Portugal (ELP) and its Aginter Press contingent under Yves Guerin-Serac, the Italian Ordine Nuovo led by Salvatore Francia, and Pierluigi Concutelli; Spain's Guerillas of Christ the King, Associacion Anticommunista Iberica and Alianza Anticommunista Apostolica (AAA) which is not to be confused with the Argentine AAA that is also represented in Internacional Fascista and the Paladin group."

[Note: CORU was a Cuban exile umbrella organization; Coordinacion de Organisaciones Revolucionarias Unidas. CORU's headquarters were in Miami.]

the Miami-Lisbon-Madrid-Rome axis was the logical continuation of the CIA's record in forging alliances with high Nazi officials.

The neo-fascist

Paladin Group

as well as the Spanish intelligene agency, La Dirección General de Seguridad (DGS) were both run by the Nazi war criminal Colonel Otto Skorzeny.

"As later revealed, one of its last operations was closed down because one of its aircraft was caught smuggling narcotics into the United States...In the JM/Wave period a great expansion in China [Kuomintang] Lobby-Trafficante-Cuban exile-CIA connections occurred."

"With the start of its secret war, the new station became the agency's largest and the command post for its anti-Castro operations worldwide. Its annual budget of $50-100 million financed the activities of 300 permanent employees, most of them case officers who controlled an additional several thousand Cuban exile operatives. Each major CIA station had at least one case officer assigned to Cuban operations who ultimately reported to Miami. In Europe all Cuban matters were routed through the Frankfurt station [in Germany], which in turn reported to JM/Wave.



...In 1963 the agency masterminded a revolution in Honduras, another in the Dominican Republic, and a third in Guatemala. In 1964 it assisted in General Branco's military coup in Brazil. In 1965 the Special Forces joined U.S. Marines in suppressing civil war in the Dominican Republic, and in 1966 the CIA aided and abetted Colonel Ongania's military coup in Argentina.



... In that same period, Cuban exile activist organizations sprouted all over Miami's Little Havana. They spawned, in turn, terrorist subgroups like Alfa 66 and Omega 7, whose more notorious leaders...had been trained by the CIA...



...When JM/Wave was dismantled, Shackley and his staff left Miami for Laos, leaving behind a highly trained army of 6000 fanatically anti-Communist Cubans allied to organized crime and powerful elements of the U.S. far Right..."

At this point, we should be seeing a picture that has painted NATO/CIA/Italian-American Mafia/Cuban exiles/and fascists including Nazis all working for the same apparatus and essentially the same goal: to overthrow democratically elected leaders and replace them with dictators and fascist right-wing governments.

"On 17 July 1972 James McCord, Frank Sturgis, Bernard Barker, Eugenio Rolando Martinez, and Virgilio Gonzalez, led by [E. Howard] Hunt and [G. Gordon] Liddy, broke into the Democrats' Watergate offices in Washington. Of these seven men, four were from Miami, four were active or former agents of the CIA, four had been involved in the Bay of Pigs invasion, and three were closely linked to the Cuban narcotics Mafia."

"E. Howard Hunt was clearly the China/Cuba/Latin America lobby's man. That he is also tied to WACL is suggested by the fact that William F. Buckley, Hunt's close friend for twenty years and the godfather to his children, was one of the WACL's top U.S. supporters. Also connected to the same lobby groups are Lucien Conein and the State Department's former intelligence chief, Ray S. Cline, who continues to be a frequent guest at the Taiwan WACL stronghold.



Hunt and Conein were the vital forces behind the White House's great heroin coup. Hunt secured the Cuban exiles their necessary footing..."

"But some of the old China hands with network connections began moving to the new DEA. As we have seen, Hunt secured a post for his old OSS-Kunming friend Lucien Conein in what eventually became DEA, and Conein in turn recruited his own band of CIA Cubans in Deacon I, at least one of whom, according to CIA reports, has already taken part in a death squad operation.



...a number of recent revelations...link those in the Aginter-CORU connection to the assassination of President John F. Kennedy. At least three Cubans prominent in the Letelier case have also been revealed, by the recent publications of the House Select Committee on Assassinations, to have been allied in a 1963 Cuban exile junta which, the Committee reported, warranted a 'thorough investigation' in the Kennedy assassination case. Lee Harvey Oswald's activities in New Orleans brought him into contact with an anti-Castro group financially backed by this junta, and to Americans with links to the future Aginter community and possibly the OAS. And on 23 November 1963, Jean Rene Souetre, an OAS terrorist and future Aginter operative, was, according to recently declassified CIA reports, allegedly 'expelled from the United States at Fort Worth or Dallas 18 hours after the [Kennedy] assassination.'"

"When Lucien Conein became the head of the DEA's Special Operations Branch he allegedly carried out an assassination program after setting up the DEA's Special Operations Group (DEASOG), under cover of the BR Fox Company and house on Connecticut Avenue in Washington. DEASOG's twelve members - the Dirty Dozen - were hard nosed and experienced Latino CIA agents transferred over to the drug agency for the occasion. Prior to DEASOG, Conein had set up another DEA 'intelligence' operation, Deacon I, employing Cuban exile veterans of CIA training camps, who were supervised by thirty other Cubans, all formerly of the CIA's Clandestine Services... The emergence of the DEA was the next to last phase of the heroin coup. Hunt and Conein's CIA agents moved into DEA intelligence and operations..."

"Some people effectively overlapped the entire spectrum of the alliance. Among them are Howard Hunt and Tommy Corcoran, the man behind United Fruit's dirty work. United Fruit was a client of the Miami-based Double-Chek Corp., a CIA front that supplied planes for the Bay of Pigs invasion. Corcoran was the Washington escort of General Chennault's widow Anna Chen Chennault, erstwhile head of the China [Kuomintang] Lobby, the key to Southeast Asian opium."

"Former Vice President Richard M. Nixon wanted the Bay of Pigs invasion of Cuba to take place before the national election Nov. 8 1960...Nixon was hoping for the invasion before November 8 because 'it would have been a cinch to win' the election if the Eisenhower Administration destroyed Fidel Castro in the closing days of the Presidential campaign."

"Never before had there existed a more remarkable, fanatical group of conspirators than that assembled to create, finance, and train the Bay of Pigs invasion force. The top CIA figures were Lansdale protégé Napoleon Valeriano, the mysterious Frank Bender, and E. Howard Hunt, who was himself involved in at least one of the attempts on Fidel Castro's life. They were supported by a small army of CIA operatives from four of its Miami cover firms."

"...the CIA reassembled for the Bay of Pigs the old Guatemala team (including Hunt...who oversaw Cuban recruitment). With the failure of the Bay of Pigs, Cuba became to America what Algeria had been to France. The explosive political controversy meant that thousands of Cuban exiles, many of them with backgrounds in the Havana milieu, were trained by the U.S. as guerillas and/or terrorists, then left in political limbo... At least one CIA project growing out of Operation 40 (the control element in the Bay of Pigs invasion force), had to be terminated, when the drug activities of its members became too embarrassing. In 1973 Newsday reported that 'at least eight percent of the 1500-man [Bay of Pigs] invasion force has subsequently been investigated or arrested for drug-dealing.'"

One of the kookier plans would come from, not surprisingly, covert operations expert Edward Lansdale who was

chief of the Saigon Military Mission

and a protégé of General Lemnitzer; who wanted to send a submarine to the shore outside Havana where it would create an inferno of light. At the same time, according to Lansdale's plan, Cuba-based agents would warn the religious natives of the second coming of Christ and the Savior's distaste for Fidel Castro. The plan was called "Elimination by Illumination," but was ultimately shelved. (8)

Operation Northwoods was a proposed false-flag operation against American citizens, which called for CIA operatives to both stage and actually commit acts of terrorism against American military and civilian targets and subsequently blame the Cuban government in order to justify a war against Cuba.

Needless to say President Kennedy rejected the proposal

The CIA, Pentagon and NATO were in agreement. Kennedy had to go.

Gladio, Permindex, World Trade Centre, and the OAS as instruments of MURDER INC.

"Both outfits were conduits for the CIA's covert worldwide commercial activities, including arms and dope trafficking, white-washing money, lubricating extremist organisations close to Gladio and running deals with European gangsters. Permindex had an offshoot in Italy, where P2's puppet master Licio Gelli sat on the board. New Orleans businessman Clay Shaw, arrested and questioned in connection with the JFK assassination, was for a time on the Permindex American board...As was observed by the Italian campaigning newspaper Paese Sera, which in the '60s mounted detailed investigations of WTC's activities in Rome."

"Banister's operation also included the processing and handling of anti-Castro trainees passing through the city. Many of the exiles were recruits from the West arriving for guerilla training at the camp north of Lake Pontchartrain. Others were sent on to Florida for similar training being conducted by the CIA there. Occasionally a handful of graduates of the Florida training program would stop at Banister's, a road stop as well as a headquarters for lodging and eating arrangement to be made on their way back o their homes in the vicinity of Dallas..."

"...reviewing the testimony of Lieutenant Colonel Allison G. Folsom, Jr., who was reading aloud from Oswald's training record. He described a grade that Oswald had received in a Russian examination at El Toro Marine Base in California shortly before his highly publicized defection to the Soviet Union...in 1966...I was still in military service - by now a major - and I could not recall a single soldier ever having been required to demonstrate how much Russian he had learned... Lee Oswald - in 1959, at least - had received intelligence training. I knew, as did anyone with a military background, that Marine intelligence activity was guided by the Office of Naval Intelligence (ONI).



...in the summer of 1963. Oswald had been spotted participating in several pamphleting incidents...The Warren Commission had concluded from this and other evidence that Oswald was a dedicated...communist who had joined the Fair Play for Cuba Committee to support Fidel Castro.



Because of several inconsistencies, this facile explanation had never sat quite right with me...Oswald had stamped the 544 Camp address... on his public handouts... I wanted to look at the place firsthand."

"The Schlumberger Corporation was a huge French owned company, which serviced oil producers worldwide by using explosives and geological measuring devices...It had been a supporter of the French counter-revolutionary Secret Army Organization (OAS), which attempted to assassinate President Charles de Gaulle several times in the late 1950s and early 1960s for his role in freeing Algeria in North Africa. The CIA, which was also supportive of the French OAS generals, had supplied Schlumberger with anti-personnel ammunition..."

"As for Permindex, which Clay Shaw also served as a director, the Italian press revealed that it had, among other things, secretly financed the...French Secret Army Organization (O.A.S.)...including its reputed assassination attempts on de Gaulle. This observation, had we known about it in 1967, would have brought us full-circle all the way back to the blimp base at Houma, Louisiana, where David Ferrie and others from Guy Banister's operation repossessed the munitions from the Schlumberger bunker which the C.I.A. earlier had given to the assassination- minded O.A.S. It would certainly have helped our case against Shaw to have been able to link him definitively with the C.I.A. Unfortunately, however, with our limited staff and finances, and many leads to follow, our investigation was not able to uncover any of this crucial background information when we needed it most."

"Among its possible involvements (supported by the presence in directive posts of men deeply committed to organizations of the extreme right)...is that the Center [World Trade Centre] was the creature of the CIA...set up as a cover for the transfer of CIA...funds in Italy for illegal political-espionage activities. It still remains to clear up the presence on the administrative Board of the Center of Clay Shaw and ex-Major (of the OSS) Bloomfield."

Among the names mentioned by E. Howard Hunt implicated in the murder of Kennedy was Bill Harvey.

"In 1962, Helms - who along with Angleton, had replaced the "retired" Dulles as Harvey's main patrons at the agency [CIA] - promoted the agency tough guy [Bill Harvey], naming him head of the CIA's entire Cuba operation, Task Force W. Helms and Harvey kept much of the operation, including assassination efforts against Castro, a secret from President Kennedy..."

"We considered Harvey to be one of our prime suspects from the very start. He had all the key connections - to organized crime, to the CIA station in Miami where the plots against Castro were run...We tried to get Harvey's travel vouchers and security file from the CIA, but they always blocked us. But we did come across a lot of memos that suggested he was traveling a lot in the months leading up to the assassination."

"As Hunt related his story to his son, he remained fuzzy about his own involvement in the plot. In the end, he [Hunt] said, he played only a peripheral 'benchwarmer' role in the killing of Kennedy. It was Bill Harvey who was the quarterback, according to Hunt...While assembling his Castro assassination team, Harvey had reached out to a variety of underworld professionals, including (with Helms's permission) the infamous European assassin code-named QJ-WIN, whom the CIA had recruited to kill Patrice Lumumba. And Harvey was well positioned as Rome station chief to once again plumb the European underworld for a Dallas killing team."

the OAS is a leading fascist terrorist unit made up of former French military and intelligence officers which played a starring role in NATO's Gladio Operations throughout Europe, South America and beyond.

"...In addition to, or rather behind, the CIA's new official policy there is also an unofficial one. It manifests in such matters as the manipulation of the DEA to perform what previously had been CIA dirty work, and in the toleration, if not encouragement of a large apparently independent army of Cuban exile terrorists, available for action in Latin America at the request of the presiding dictators.



...We cannot, of course discount the possibility that the unofficial policy is in fact executed by former agents who had either been purged from the agency, or left in protest against its more moderate line. However that implies that a renegade CIA faction now runs an independent secret service..."

Cynthia Chung is the President of the Rising Tide Foundation and a writer at Strategic Culture Foundation, consider supporting her work by making a donation and subscribing to her substack page.