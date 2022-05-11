© Maciek Luczniewski/AP



Russia summoned the Polish envoy on Wednesday and demanded an apology after Moscow's ambassador in Warsaw had red syrup thrown in his face during a Victory Day wreath-laying ceremony.The Russian Foreign Ministry said the attack"The Russian side expects an official apology from the Polish authorities and demands that the safety of the Russian ambassador and all staffers at Russian missions in Poland is guaranteed," it said.Pro-Ukraine protesters threw syrup over Russian envoy Sergey Andreyev,The diplomat said on Wednesday that he has not received a formal apology from Warsaw.given Russia's military campaign in Ukraine. Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau called the attack "regrettable," emphasizing that diplomats must be protected.