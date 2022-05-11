The Russian Foreign Ministry said the attack was "a flagrant violation" of the 1961 international convention, which says that countries must protect foreign missions.
"The Russian side expects an official apology from the Polish authorities and demands that the safety of the Russian ambassador and all staffers at Russian missions in Poland is guaranteed," it said.
Pro-Ukraine protesters threw syrup over Russian envoy Sergey Andreyev, as he was about to lay flowers honoring fallen Red Army soldiers on Monday, when Russia celebrated victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Comment: The ambassador was honouring Russia's defeat of the Nazi's, meanwhile the 'protesters' are (knowingly or not) supporting Ukraine's military that is run by neo-Nazis.
The diplomat said on Wednesday that he has not received a formal apology from Warsaw. He added that it was hard to believe that Polish authorities were unaware of the attack in advance.
Polish Interior Minister Mariusz Kaminski said shortly after the incident that the behavior of the protesters was "understandable," given Russia's military campaign in Ukraine. Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau called the attack "regrettable," emphasizing that diplomats must be protected.
Comment: A day later in Moscow: