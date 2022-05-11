"We are ... doing everything possible with our allies and partners to mitigate the economic impacts of Russian actions on other economies like Brazil. We are working with energy companies to surge their capacity to supply energy to the market, particularly as prices increase."

U.S. government officials in March asked Brazil's state-run oil company Petrobras whether it could increase crude output after Russia's invasion of Ukraine sent global prices soaring. They came away empty-handed, the sources said.Officials at Petrobras, formally Petroleo Brasileiro SA , saidA U.S. State Department spokesperson said:The spokesperson did not elaborate or comment specifically on the March meeting with Petrobras officials.It did not respond to a request for comment when asked if it had been contacted by any other U.S. government agency.Washington has been making a sweeping diplomatic push to secure global oil supplies and keep a lid on prices after Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. U.S. officials also have been trying to improve relations with the right-wing government of President Jair Bolsonaro, despite disagreements over the Ukraine war and environmental policy.Brazil is the world's ninth-largest oil producer.In March, U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said the country was onAlso in March,Brazil Mines and Energy Minister Bento Albuquerque told Reuters in April that he had met with Granholm twice to discuss the South American nation's role in keeping a lid on global crude prices. Few details of the government-to-government talks have emerged previously.During a March meeting, U.S. officials asked Petrobras if the company had the capacity to increase short-term production, according to U.S. government and Petrobras sources. Initial contacts were made between the U.S. and Brazilian governments, and Petrobras officials were consulted in an "informal" follow-up meeting.The Petrobras officials responded that such a move was not on the table due to strategic goals and logistical obstacles.Those officials added, however, thatPetrobras executives insist it operates independently of the government, but the state is by far its biggest shareholder.