© Maciek Luczniewski/AP
Activists shout slogans as Russian ambassador to Poland, Sergei Andreev, left, is covered with red paint in Warsaw, Poland, on Monday May 9 2022
The Russian ambassador to Poland has been hit by red paint thrown by protesters.
Sergei Andreev was ambushed by activists as he arrived at the Soviet soldiers cemetery in Warsaw to honour Red Army troops who died during the Second World War
.
Video footage showed paint being thrown from behind Mr Andreev before a protester beside him hurled a big blob of it in his face.
The protesters prevented the ambassador and other members of a Russian delegation from laying flowers.
They carried Ukrainian flags and chanted "fascist" at Mr Andreev, while some were dressed in white sheets smeared with blood, symbolising Ukrainian victims of Russia's war.
Other men in Mr Andreev's entourage were also seen splattered with what appeared to be red paint.
Police arrived at the scene to help the ambassador and other members of his delegation get away.
Polish foreign minister Zbigniew Rau described the incident as "highly deplorable".
Comment:
RT reports
on what Poland's leadership had to say:
Polish Interior Minister Mariusz Kaminski has said that the pro-Ukraine protesters who threw red liquid at Sergey Andreyev, Russia's ambassador to the country, in Warsaw had legitimate reasons to be angry at him.
Andreyev was attacked as he was about to lay flowers in honor of fallen Red Army soldiers on Monday, when Russia celebrated its victory over Nazi Germany and its allies in Europe.
"The gathering of opponents of the Russian aggression against Ukraine, where genocidal crimes are committed every day, was legal," Kaminski wrote on Twitter.
"The emotions of Ukrainian women, who took part in the protest and whose husbands are bravely fighting to defend their homeland, are understandable."
The minister confirmed that Polish authorities had warned Russian diplomats not to partake in the traditional wreath-laying ceremony on Victory Day.
Ambassador Sergey Andreyev was attacked by protesters opposing Russia's military campaign in Ukraine. He later said that the liquid was syrup and that he was unharmed. Moscow strongly condemned the incident, demanding that Poland arrange a new wreath-laying ceremony and guarantee security there.
© Wojtek Radwanski / AFP
Pro-Ukraine protesters in Warsaw, Poland, May 9, 2022.
Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau, meanwhile, told reporters that the attack was "by all means regrettable" and "an incident that should not have happened."
"Diplomats enjoy special protection regardless of the policies pursued by the governments they represent," Rau said.
Considering the numerous bizarre and highly provocative comments coming from some factions of Poland's leadership of late with regards to the situation in Ukraine, that some in government would basically endorse people behaving in this manner is hardly surprising, although it doesn't bode well:
Sort of like their brother in Ukraine, a made up country if there ever was one.
Canada has a leader that likes to act as well, and I suspect his days are numbered.