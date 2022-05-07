© Getty Images/iStockphoto



"de facto surrender of a part of sovereignty in making decisions on defense, and also on foreign policy."

"consequences of such a move to our bilateral relations and the European security architecture, which currently is in a state of crisis."

a poll has revealed. In a survey conducted earlier this month by Vienna's Institute for Opinion Polls and Data Analysis and commissioned by the Austria Press Agency,Of the 1,000 Austrians surveyed, 52% said they believe Vienna's neutrality provides sufficient protection against external threats, while 40% did not share that view. As many as 83% of respondents spoke in favor of closer coordination on security and defense policy among EU member states.When asked whether they believed Ukraine should be let into the European Union, 46% said they opposed Kiev's accession, with another 38% indicating that they would support it.Back in 1955, following the pullout of the allied forces from Austria, the Alpine nation proclaimed itself permanently neutral. While sharing borders with several NATO member states,in light of Russia's assault on Ukraine. According to several polls,since late February, with the majority of Finns and Swedes now firmly in favor of membership.In late April, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said that should Stockholm and Helsinki decide to join the alliance, they "will be warmly welcomed, and I expect that process to go quickly." The NATO chief stopped short of giving any precise timeframe, but offered some degree of protection to both nations during the accession process, should Russia try to intimidate them.Some media outlets reported earlier this month that Finland could file its application as soon as May 12.Speaking in mid-April, Russia's Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, warned Stockholm and Helsinki that joining the military bloc would implyThe Russian official also urged the two nations to consider theDmitry Medvedev, the former Russian president and prime minister who is currently deputy chairman of the country's Security Council, went further - suggesting that Moscow would deploy its nuclear weapons to the Baltic region should Finland and Sweden join NATO.