ALL OF FINLAND DROPS BELOW ZERO...

Another cold morning in Finland. Frost all over the country.



Most exceptionally, -15.3°C recorded in Saariselkä Tourist centre is a new May cold record for the station. pic.twitter.com/ai7gmAQ6hy — Mika Rantanen (@mikarantane) May 4, 2022

...AS ANOMALOUS COLD PERSISTS IN EUROPE

The temperature in April in Slovakia was 2.1 °C below the 1991-2020 average, it means it was cold/very cold month.

The avg. precipitation varied from dry in the West to wet in a few stations in Central and Eastern Slovakiahttps://t.co/OX0OCpqxav pic.twitter.com/0xnwWFAmuL — Zdenek Nejedly (@ZdenekNejedly) May 2, 2022

After last year's exceptionally cool April, this year didn't bring much warmer weather in Hungary either. The national average temperature in April 2022 was only 9.4 °C according to preliminary data, which is 2 °C below the 1991-2020 average.https://t.co/ph4EmA7g5d pic.twitter.com/anLztosvEp — Zdenek Nejedly (@ZdenekNejedly) May 2, 2022

FIELDS REMAIN UNPLANTED ON VANCOUVER ISLAND...

...SIMILAR PICTURE ACROSS NORTH AMERICA

Upshot: food shortages and the risk of famine.

It may be May, but unusually low temperatures are persisting across the majority of Europe.Adding to the nations highlighted in yesterday's article , below is the data for Germany, Slovakia, Hungary and Poland.— the last time that occurred was back in 1981-82. Recurring frosts prevailed throughout April, hampering planting efforts, and it also snowed on the Hungarian plains, which is rare.Many fields across Vancouver Island remain waterlogged and unplanted."It's definitely been a wet spring. Wet and cold," said Brian McCormick of Clever Crow Farm in Black Creek."We've had some cold and wet springs before," continued McCormick," but I've always managed to be able to get a couple of days where I can get some prep done but this year I haven't been able to do anything."In nearby Courtenay, Gerry McClintock's berry crops are weeks behind schedule, while his main business, 180 water buffalo are still cooped up in barns. They should've been out in the fields of grass long ago, lamented McClintock.Grapes are also suffering badly. Layne Robert Craig, Co-Owner of 40 Knot Winery near Comox, said his vines are only beginning to bud now, weeks behind schedule. Compounding the issue,This is the story playing across Canada and the U.S. - and indeed much of the planet.Delving deeper into the U.S. figures, there are NINE grain and oilseed commodities with tight ending stocks."This is truly historic," tweeted commodity broker @naomiblohm , who added that "a bumper crop is needed for corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, cotton, canola, sorghum and barley" for stockpiles to recover:Unfortunately, planting delays are mounting in many key productions states (see map below).There is still hope that enough corn -for example- can be planted, but with each passing 'plantless' day the yield potential is being be negatively affected. And it stands, if the seeds aren't in the field by the third week of May, its all-but game-over.Use this weekend to take back your family's food security.Throw some seeds in the ground and beginning attaining your own yield. Now. Heirloom seeds, good soil, water... and time — don't let the latter be your downfall. Start planting before the system collapses, before the digital ration cards are issued, before they have you over a barrel and signing away whatever freedoms your have left in return for a loaf of bread.