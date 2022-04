© Waki Kohsar/AFP/GettyImages



The value of U.S. military equipment abandoned in Afghanistan is reportedly more than $7 billion, according to a new Pentagon report.over the course of 16 yearsaccording to the report, which was first viewed by CNN . Out of that equipment,when the Biden administration completed the U.S. military withdrawal from the country last year.after the withdrawal was complete, theby going back to Afghanistan, meaning the weapons and other equipment now lie in the hands of the Taliban militant group ruling the country. However, much of it may be unusable, as it requires "specialized maintenance" from Pentagon contractors, the report said.Among the equipment left behind wereaccording to CNN.The U.S.that had either previously been in Afghanistan or was designated to go thereinstead, including five Mi-17 helicopters, 37,000 howitzer rounds, more than 99,000 40mm grenade cartridges, 119,000 82mm mortar rounds and more than 15 million rounds of Ball rifle ammunition, CNN reported.