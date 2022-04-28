fireball
© Michael D.
We received 19 reports about a fireball seen over Baden-Württemberg, Bayern, Emilia-Romagna, Hessen, Piemonte, Rheinland-Pfalz, Sachsen, Salzburg and Veneto on Wednesday, April 27th 2022 around 19:56 UT.

For this event, we received one video and 8 photos.