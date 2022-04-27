© AP / Alexei Alexandrov

Today, the peoples living in Ukraine are held together only by fear of nationalist battalions. Such a policy of the West and the Kiev regime it controls can result only in disintegration of Ukraine into several states.

The policy pursued by the West and the "Kiev regime" it controls may ultimately result in Ukraine falling apart and ceasing to exist as a unified state, the secretary of Russia's Security Council, Nikolay Patrushev, has predicted.While the collective West is seeking to prolong the conflict between Russia and Ukraine for as long as possible, Moscow wants to wrap up the hostilities sooner rather than later to minimize the damage done to both sides, Patrushev went on.The military-industrial complex of the West is one of the main beneficiaries of the prolonged conflict, the official inisisted, with the incoming flow of weaponry for Kiev largely driven by its desire to profit.Russia attacked the neighboring state in late February, following Ukraine's failure to implement the terms of the Minsk agreements, first signed in 2014, and Moscow's eventual recognition of the Donbass republics of Donetsk and Lugansk. The German- and French-brokered protocols were designed to give the breakaway regions special status within the Ukrainian state.The Kremlin has since demanded that Ukraine officially declare itself a neutral country that will never join the US-led NATO military bloc. Kiev insists the Russian offensive was completely unprovoked and has denied claims it was planning to retake the two republics by force.