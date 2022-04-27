Tiraspol

The damaged Ministry of State Security building in Tiraspol on April 25, 2022
The Ministry of State Security building in Transnistria's capital city of Tiraspol was rocked by multiple explosions on Monday. Transnistria, officially known as the Pridnestrovian Moldavian Republic (PMR), is a self-proclaimed state located along a narrow strip of land between the Dniester River and Ukrainian border in the eastern part of Moldova.

Footage circulating online shows the building's facade damaged, with windows shattered and doors broken.

Images show at least two spent shoulder-fired rocket launchers can be seen lying in the middle of a street near the building.


The attack on the government building elicited a massive response from local emergency services, with multiple law enforcement vehicles and ambulances seen at the scene. However, the incident caused only damage to property, the local interior ministry said in a statement.

"According to preliminary data, the shots were fired from RPGs. There are no casualties," the ministry said, adding that the area around the building has been cordoned off.

Kremlin reacts to 'terrorist attacks' in Transnistria

A recent wave of attacks in Transnistria, a self-declared state which borders Ukraine, is "concerning," the Kremlin outlined on Tuesday. Targets have included a military site and a broadcasting facility.

"We are watching the situation very closely," President Vladimir Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov explained.

Unrecognised Transnistria, officially known as the Pridnestrovian Moldavian Republic (PMR), was placed on a terror alert on Tuesday.

On Tuesday morning, two explosions occurred at a radio center in Mayak, another small settlement.

The largely Russian-speaking Transnistria declared independence from Moldova during the breakup of the Soviet Union but no major state has recognized it, up to now.

A Russian peacekeeping force has been stationed there since an armed conflict in the early 1990s.

Peskov said that Putin does not plan on meeting with his Moldovan counterpart Maia Sandu at the moment. Chisinau has convened an urgent government meeting on Transnistria on Tuesday afternoon.