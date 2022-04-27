Images show at least two spent shoulder-fired rocket launchers can be seen lying in the middle of a street

Kremlin reacts to 'terrorist attacks' in Transnistria

TheFootage circulating online shows the building's facade damaged, with windows shattered and doors broken.near the building.The attack on the government building elicited a massive response from local emergency services, with multiple law enforcement vehicles and ambulances seen at the scene. However, the incident caused only damage to property, the local interior ministry said in a statement."According to preliminary data, the shots were fired from RPGs.the ministry said, adding that the area around the building has been cordoned off.A recent wave of attacks in Transnistria, a self-declared state which borders Ukraine, is "concerning," the Kremlin outlined on Tuesday. Targets have included a military site and a broadcasting facility.President Vladimir Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov explained.Unrecognised Transnistria, officially known as the Pridnestrovian Moldavian Republic (PMR), was placed on a terror alert on Tuesday.Peskov said that Putin does not plan on meeting with his Moldovan counterpart Maia Sandu at the moment. Chisinau has convened an urgent government meeting on Transnistria on Tuesday afternoon.