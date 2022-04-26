fireball

Stephan A.
We received 21 reports about a fireball seen over Aargau, Appenzell Ausserrhoden, Baden-Württemberg, Bayern, Bourgogne-Franche-Comté, Lombardia, Rheinland-Pfalz, Schwyz and Tirol on Friday, April 22nd 2022 around 21:58 UT.

For this event, we received one video and 7 photos.