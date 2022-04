© Getty Images/Saudi Royal Council



Washington and Riyadh officially insist everything is fine, but Wall Street Journal report suggests otherwise.Relations between the US and Saudi Arabia - which go back to 1945 - have never been this bad, according to a report published on Wednesday in the Wall Street Journal.Both the White House and the Kingdom have officially denied any trouble, however.According to the outlet,bringing up Khashoggi in the first meeting with national security adviser Jake Sullivan and treating with the prince - known by his initials MBS - in his official capacity as Saudi Arabia's defense minister.The WSJ story opens with a description of MBS "wearing shorts at his seaside palace" and seeking a "relaxed tone" for his first meeting with Sullivan in September 2021, only to end up "shouting" at the American and telling him to forget about an increase in oil production.with MBS at their September meeting andnational security council spokeswoman Adrianne Watson told the WSJ after the article appeared online on Tuesday.An official at the Saudi embassy in Washington called the meetingadding that over the past 77 years the US and the Kingdom have had "many disagreements and differing points of view over many issues, but that has never stopped the two countries from finding a way to work together."The Saudi-US relationship goes back to the 1945 meeting between President Franklin Delano Roosevelt and King Abdul Aziz ibn Saud aboard a US warship in the Great Bitter Lake of the Suez Canal. In exchange for US military protection, the Saudis pledged to maintain a steady flow of oil and sell it in dollars, providing for the eventual emergence of the "petrodollar."citing Washington's support for Israel in the Yom Kippur War. It resulted in the worst US economic crisis since the Great Depression.according to Norman Roule, whom the WSJ described as a former senior US intelligence official in the Middle East who maintains ties to senior Saudi officials.Khashoggi, a dissident who wrote columns for the Washington Post, went into the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in 2018 but never came out. An investigation later showed he was killed and dismembered, blaming security officials close to MBS.according to the WSJ.Riyadh initially responded to Biden replacing Trump by ending the three-year feud with Qatar and releasing several imprisoned high-profile activists after his inauguration. Within months, however, the Kingdom lost patience with too many US demands, the WSJ said.Last July, Prince Khalid bin Salman cut short his trip to Washington when his request for more air defenses got nowhere. The US had removed several Patriot anti-missile systems from Saudi Arabia the month before, citing maintenance needs. Meanwhile, the Houthi rebels increased the number of missile and drone strikes against the Kingdom and the UAE, seeking to force an end to their involvement in Yemen. One of the Biden administration's earliest actions was to revoke the designation of the Houthis as terrorists, made by the State Department under Trump.MBS also reportedly refused to take part in the February 9 call with Biden and his father King Salman.The Saudis wereaccording to the WSJ.Oil prices spiked after the US announced sanctions against Moscow in early March, over the conflict in Ukraine. Biden has since tried to blame the pain at the pump on the "Putin price hike," though most Americans remain unconvinced Meanwhile, Riyadh has not raised objections to Russia selling its oil to China and India in their own currencies, casting doubt on the long-term survivability of the petrodollar. The US has since scaled back its demands as well, asking the Saudis only to not do anything that would hurt the Western efforts to help Kiev, the WSJ reported citing a senior US official.