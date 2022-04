Updated snowfall totals for Upstate New York, April 18/19, 2022

Well, that was a whopper of a storm, let alone one in late April. Hilltops and mountains collected the most snow because they stayed colder longer than the valleys, so more of the storm's moisture fell as snow and less as rain. Virgil sits at 1,424 feet above sea level; Erieville is 1,499 feet.The city of Binghamton, 866 feet above sea level, got only about 6 inches. The official measuring station for the city, however, is the Greater Binghamton Airport, elevation 1,636.The storm knocked out power to thousands of people, and schools canceled or delayed classes.The searchable chart below shows two-day totals from 280 locations as of noon today. Snow is still falling as the storm departs; Tug Hill could still get another 3 to 6 inches today and remains under a winter weather advisory. These data are unofficial and incomplete; for example, the official Syracuse snowfall amount generally isn't available until 5 p.m. The numbers are compiled from a variety of sources by the four National Weather Service offices that forecast for parts of Upstate New York: Albany, Binghamton, Buffalo and Burlington, Vermont.County Location Inches SourceCortland 1 SW Virgil 18 PublicMadison Erieville 16 Trained SpotterHamilton Indian Lake 16 WeatherNet6Hamilton Hoffmeister 16 CoCoRaHSBroome 2 W Belden 15 PublicCortland Marathon 15 PublicCortland Harford 15 PublicDelaware Delhi 6.6 WNW 15 COCORAHSBroome NWS Binghamton 14 Official NWS ObsChenango 4 ESE Afton 14 PublicChenango South Plymouth 14 PublicHamilton Piseco 14 WeatherNet6Oneida 3 SSE Clayville 14 PublicOtsego 2 ENE Mt Vision 14 PublicCortland Solon 14 PublicChenango Norwich 14 PublicOneida Paris 14 Trained SpotterEssex Newcomb 13 PublicBroome Port Crane 13 PublicAlbany Rensselaerville 13 WeatherNet6Essex Wilmington 2W 13 Co-Op ObserverBroome 4 WNW Windsor 13 PublicHamilton Indian Lake 2 SW 12 Co-Op ObserverBroome Whitney Point 1.7 SSE 12 COCORAHSBroome Port Crane 12 Trained SpotterCortland Harford 12 PublicEssex Olmstedville 5 NNE 12 CoCoRaHSOtsego Oneonta 12 PublicTioga Candor 12 PublicCortland 2 WNW Mcgraw 12 Trained SpotterOtsego Oneonta 12 Public(More here