New snow totals for record-breaking Upstate NY storm: One spot got 18 inches (chart)
Tue, 19 Apr 2022 12:56 UTC
The most snow -- 18 inches -- fell in the southern Cortland County town of Virgil. In second place, with 16.3 inches, was another Central New York spot: the village of Erieville, in Madison County.
Hilltops and mountains collected the most snow because they stayed colder longer than the valleys, so more of the storm's moisture fell as snow and less as rain. Virgil sits at 1,424 feet above sea level; Erieville is 1,499 feet.
Two records were set in Binghamton: The highest snowfall total on April 19, with 11 inches. The old record was 6.9 inches. The total snowfall, which started Monday night, also broke the two-day snowfall record for April.
The city of Binghamton, 866 feet above sea level, got only about 6 inches. The official measuring station for the city, however, is the Greater Binghamton Airport, elevation 1,636.
The storm knocked out power to thousands of people, and schools canceled or delayed classes.
The searchable chart below shows two-day totals from 280 locations as of noon today. Snow is still falling as the storm departs; Tug Hill could still get another 3 to 6 inches today and remains under a winter weather advisory.
These data are unofficial and incomplete; for example, the official Syracuse snowfall amount generally isn't available until 5 p.m. The numbers are compiled from a variety of sources by the four National Weather Service offices that forecast for parts of Upstate New York: Albany, Binghamton, Buffalo and Burlington, Vermont.
Updated snowfall totals for Upstate New York, April 18/19, 2022
County Location Inches Source
Cortland 1 SW Virgil 18 Public
Madison Erieville 16 Trained Spotter
Hamilton Indian Lake 16 WeatherNet6
Hamilton Hoffmeister 16 CoCoRaHS
Broome 2 W Belden 15 Public
Cortland Marathon 15 Public
Cortland Harford 15 Public
Delaware Delhi 6.6 WNW 15 COCORAHS
Broome NWS Binghamton 14 Official NWS Obs
Chenango 4 ESE Afton 14 Public
Chenango South Plymouth 14 Public
Hamilton Piseco 14 WeatherNet6
Oneida 3 SSE Clayville 14 Public
Otsego 2 ENE Mt Vision 14 Public
Cortland Solon 14 Public
Chenango Norwich 14 Public
Oneida Paris 14 Trained Spotter
Essex Newcomb 13 Public
Broome Port Crane 13 Public
Albany Rensselaerville 13 WeatherNet6
Essex Wilmington 2W 13 Co-Op Observer
Broome 4 WNW Windsor 13 Public
Hamilton Indian Lake 2 SW 12 Co-Op Observer
Broome Whitney Point 1.7 SSE 12 COCORAHS
Broome Port Crane 12 Trained Spotter
Cortland Harford 12 Public
Essex Olmstedville 5 NNE 12 CoCoRaHS
Otsego Oneonta 12 Public
Tioga Candor 12 Public
Cortland 2 WNW Mcgraw 12 Trained Spotter
Otsego Oneonta 12 Public
