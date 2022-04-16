Germans have been advised to think twice about having a hot shower if the authorities decide to place an embargo on Russian natural gas amid Moscow's military operation in Ukraine.His words echoed a similar statement earlier by European Commissioner for Competition Margrethe Vestager, who advised EU residents to "control your own and your teenager's showers, and when you turn off that water, say, 'take that, Putin.'"Amid mounting pressure on the EU to add Russian energy carriers to its already formidable list of Ukraine-related sanctions,Germany has stepped up efforts to reduce Russian deliveries, but Berlin says it could take until the summer of 2024 to end its reliance on Russian energy completely.Calls to end Europe's reliance on Russian energy have grown after Moscow launched its military operation in Ukraine on February 24. Russia says the operation aims to demilitarize and "denazify" the neighboring state, but many Western nations consider the move unprovoked aggression. As a result, the US, UK, most of the EU, and a number of other countries have slapped Moscow with economic bans and restrictions to pressure Russia into ending the operation. However, the sanctions have so far stopped short of banning energy imports from Russia, as many of the nations rely heavily on Russian oil and gas.