Another Russian village located near the border with Ukraine was shelled on Thursday, Vyacheslav Gladkov, the governor of the Belgorod Region, has claimed. Earlier on Thursday it was reported that two Ukrainian helicopters were responsible for an attack on the border village of Klimovo in Bryansk Region, and in a separate incident a border crossing some 40km southwest of Klimovo was shelled.among the civilian population," he said, adding that damage to property was also avoided.The residents of Spodaryushino and the nearby village of Bezymeno have been evacuated to safety, while additional security personnel were deployed at both locations, according to the governor.It was the second reported attack on Russian territory from Ukraine on Thursday., some 10km north of the border.According to Moscow,, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Thursday. The area is under a state of emergency and the settlements near the border are being evacuated. The attacks caused damage to buildings and wounded an unspecified number of civilians.Zhuravlevka is near the two countries' shared border. Two other border villages, Spodaryushino and Bezymeno, also came under artillery fire earlier on Thursday. Residents were evacuated and there were no reported injuries.A short while later, Ukrainian mortars apparently opened fire on a group of 30 or so refugees attempting to cross into Russia at a checkpoint south of Klimovo. Two civilian cars were damaged, but no one was injured, Russian border guards said.The series of artillery and air attacks comes after the Russian Defense Ministry warned Ukraine against such actions. Bringing up unspecified incidents of sabotage and attacks inside Russia, the ministry's spokesman Major-General Igor Konashenkov said the- targeting a military encampment near Belgorod on March 29 and sending helicopters to strike a nearby civilian fuel storage facility several days later.The S-400 is one of the most advanced long-range air defense systems in the world, and is produced by Russian company Almaz Antey. According to the specifications, it can hit targets at a range of up to 400km, depending on the type of missile. China, Turkey, and India have purchased the weapon system despite the US threatening to impose sanctions against those buying advanced Russian arms.s, Defense Ministry spokesman Major General Igor Konashenkov said on Friday.in response to attacks on Russian soil. He had issued a similar warning on Wednesday.Russia claimed that Ukrainian helicopters crossed the border on Thursday, flying close to the ground and attacking the village of Klimovo in the Bryansk Region bordering Ukraine.