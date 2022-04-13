© KZN COGTA



Heavy rainfall has caused flooding and mudslides in KwaZulu-Natal in South Africa. One fatality has been reported.According to South African Police Service (SAPS), a man died after rain triggered a mudslide in Umlazi township, located south-west of Durban, on 10 April 2022. Several dwellings are thought to have been buried or damaged and search teams were deployed to the area.According to the KwaZulu-Natal's Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Department (KZN COGTA), disaster management teams have responded to a number of other incidents, including mudslides in KwaDukuza and flooding in Ladysmith. There were also reports of flooding in coastal areas including Kingsburgh.Durban recorded 91 mm of rain in 24 hours to 11 April 2022. As of 11 April warnings were in place for flooding and further heavy rain.