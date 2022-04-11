Heavy snow fell in the Cascades Sunday morning making for tough driving across the Cascades passes.Tania Salazar was just heading back from a wedding in Cle Elum.She's a make-up artist and finished up her work there in the early afternoon."It is crazy," she said. "I had a party, a birthday party so I was trying to get there."But mother nature had other plans for early April in western Washington."I left Cle Elum around three and got stuck in the accident," she said.A major accident because of this pesky snowstorm that's come just days after places like Seattle hit temps of over 70 degrees."Like two or three days ago I was in shorts, no sleeves and really warm weather and now it's all snow," Salazar said.Because of that, she had to pull over and stay at the Summit Inn at Snoqualmie Pass for the night.Huntsberger, his wife and young kids were heading back to their home when they stopped for gas and snacks and says it was odd seeing this snowfall here in April."It's been snowy, surprisingly a little rainy," Huntsberger told KOMO News, "we weren't expecting the snow when we were waking up this morning, so I guess it's a surprise for us too."On the drive east on I-90, there was minor traffic in the morning as you approached the west summit of Snoqualmie Pass while some state patrol cars were hard at work getting some cars out from being stuck on the shoulders."Drive cautiously, slow down, don't be in a hurry, enjoy life," Huntsberger said.Which is exactly what Salazar plans on doing, once she finally makes it through the Cascades."At least we have beautiful views so that's something," she said.