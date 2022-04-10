In 1966, a massive earthquake shook the ground in southern Chile. Seismographs showed it to be 9.5 on the Richter scale — the strongest earthquake in recorded history. In this new effort, the researchers have found evidence of an equally strong earthquake occurring in roughly the same area approximately 3,800 years ago — one that set off a massive tsunami that wreaked havoc on the early hunter-gatherers who were living along the coast.
Chile's coast lies on a subduction zone — the Nazca oceanic plate is slowly being pushed under the South American continental plate, and because of that, the area has a lot of earthquakes. Sometimes they are really big ones, which are called megathrust earthquakes. Plate activity is also responsible for the creation of the Andes mountains and its volcanic activity.
The researchers also found evidence of shifts in population centers following the tsunami — people moved inland and to higher ground. Evidence was also found of people moving their burial grounds. The researchers found that the people did not start returning to the shore for over a thousand years and even then, they appeared to be hesitant to move too close to the sea. Researchers note that they have not found evidence of how the memory of the tsunami could have persisted for so long in a people who did not have a written language. They also suggest that their work could contribute to safety plans for the people who live in the area today.
More information: Diego Salazar et al, Did a 3800-year-old M w ~9.5 earthquake trigger major social disruption in the Atacama Desert?, Science Advances (2022). DOI: 10.1126/sciadv.abm2996 Journal information: Science Advances
Comment: This is just the latest discovery in what seems to be a series of catastrophes that struck the planet around that time: The Seven Destructive Earth Passes of Comet Venus
