An international team of researchers has found evidence of a megathrust earthquake occurring approximately 3,800 years ago off the coast of what is now Chile. In their paper published in the journal Science Advances, the team describes evidence they found of the ensuing tsunami and its impact on the people who lived in the area at the time.— one that set off a massive tsunami that wreaked havoc on the early hunter-gatherers who were living along the coast.The work by the researchers involved digging through layers of dirt in the Atacama Desert looking for sediment left behind by the tsunami. Radiocarbon dating of shells and charcoal fragments in the sediment showed it to be from approximately 3,800 years ago. The tsunami was so bigChile's coast lies on a subduction zone — the Nazca oceanic plate is slowly being pushed under the South American continental plate, and because of that, the area has a lot of earthquakes. Sometimes they are really big ones, which are called megathrust earthquakes. Plate activity is also responsible for the creation of the Andes mountains and its volcanic activity.The researchers alsoThey also suggest that their work could contribute to safety plans for the people who live in the area today.