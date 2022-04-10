Comment: The elites' war on animal protein - and humanity's access to it - is now taking a turn for the much, much worse...
There is an untold story involving Bird Flu, gain of function research, the Gates foundation, and Ukrainian biolabs — and it is time to tell it. As hundreds of millions of birds are killed due to Bird Flu "PCR outbreaks," Europe is warning of chicken and egg shortages, and many states have now outright banned the sale of chicks to the public. The largest egg producer in the US has culled birds and fired its workers. In this Ice Age Farmer exclusive, Christian breaks down the sordid story of this virus, and asks: will weaponized H5N1 be the next human pandemic?
Comment: They couldn't jab many of us via COVID, so it looks like they may be using chickens - to get to us. And remember what was pointed out in the above video about 'gain of function' vaccines while you read the following: