Thirty-nine people have been killed and more than 100 woundedon a railway station in eastern Ukraine in what President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said was a deliberate attack on civilians.two Russian rockets struck the station on April 8 in Kramatorsk, which was being used to evacuate civilians from areas that areas Moscow redirects its war efforts to focus on eastern areas where the separatists it has backed since 2014 have been fighting Ukrainian troops."Lacking the strength and courage to stand up to us on the battlefield, they are cynically destroying the civilian population," Zelenskiy said in a statement. "This is an evil that has no limits. And if it is not punished, it will never stop."Zelenskiy later said in a video address to Finland's parliament that Europe cannot offer a "partial response" to Russia and its aggression "because freedom will not survive if we leave the channels of tyranny."Video and images posted on social media showed dozens of dead civilians next to backpacks and suitcases they were carrying with them.Ukrainian officials, including Pavlo Kyrylenko, head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, said at least four children were among the dead."The Russians are deliberately trying to disrupt the evacuation of civilians.... For them, people's lives are just a bargaining chip and an instrument to achieve their cynical goal," Kyrylenko said.Kramatorsk Mayor Oleksandr Honcharenko said about 4,000 people had been at the station at the time of the attack.The remains of a large rocketin Russian was lying just adjacent to the main building."I'm looking for my husband. He was here. I can't reach him," a woman told AFP, sobbing and holding her phone to her ear.Another woman in a state of shock said: "I was in the station. I heard like a double explosion. I rushed to the wall for protection."Then I saw people covered in blood entering the station and bodies everywhere on the ground."The attack came as European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Josep Borrell, the European Union's top diplomat, and Slovak Prime Minister Eduard Heger were in Kyiv for talks with Zelenskiy.As their train from Poland arrived in Kyiv, von der Leyen said in a tweet that the attack on the station in Kramatorsk was "despicable."