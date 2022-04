© Technology Salon

Details:

The Home Office and Disclosure and Barring Service (DBS) are working with the Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport (DCMS) as it develops a UK Digital Identity and Attributes Trust Framework. The Home Office has also conducted a review of the availability of specialist technology and its ability to support a system of digital right to work and right to rent checks in the future.



This joint announcement sets out the key outcomes of the review, and how the Home Office is working with DCMS and DBS to enable employers and landlords (letting agents) to use certified identification document validation technology (IDVT) service providers to carry out digital identity checks on their behalf for many who are not in scope to use the Home Office online services, including British and Irish citizens, from 6 April 2022. This will enable checks to continue to be conducted remotely but with enhanced security.

"As set out in the consultation, there are no plans to make digital identities mandatory, but we recognise they are an emerging technology and people may not be fully aware of the privacy and security benefits. Therefore we will take steps to increase understanding amongst potential users and engage with civil society groups to receive their expert feedback on how to increase inclusion, now and into the future."

© Home office UK

On April 6, 2022, new digital identity document verification technology (IDVT) thatwill be introduced. It will be made available towho can use it to digitally carry outThe introduction of this digital IDVT is part of the government's far-reaching digital ID plans which were announced in March. The government has framed these digital ID plans as a way for UK citizens to "easily and quickly prove their identity using digital methods instead of having to rely on traditional physical documents."Under these digital ID plans, UK citizens will be able towhich can be usedandThese trusted organisations will then be given aThe government will also allow the "trust" generated by a single successful digital identity check to be passed to other organisations "where appropriate."The trusted organisations that provide these digital identity solutions will need to get accredited and certified under legislation that the government plans to introduce. Once accredited and certified,to demonstrate their compliance and will be defined as being a trust-marked organisation."will be set up in theand it will have the power to issue these trust marks. The ODIA will also publish a publicly viewable list of trust-marked organisations.Other companies that rely on the digital identity solutions provided by trust-marked organizations won't need to be certified butsuch as agreements to not share the information they receive.Before announcing these digital ID plans, the government sought views and feedback on its proposed approach to digital identity via a public consultation.but the government didn't include these responses in its statistical analysis of responses to the consultation because they "did not engage with the questions." However, the government insisted that "outside the context of producing the statistical analysis, we have taken these responses into account as part of this consultation exercise."The government also admitted thatand said it will seek feedback on how to "encourage more inclusive digital identities." The government said:The government added that it's "committed to ensuring" that "people will still be able to use available paper documentation."The government's digital ID framework has completed alpha testing. The next steps are a beta publication followed by beta testing before the framework is formalized in legislation.The government cited These vaccine passports were used to scoop up large amounts of data from UK citizens, some of which was shared with private companies.Despite its history of surveillance, the government insists that this digital ID technology will have "strong security and privacy standards."The government's digital ID plans were announced inThis current attempt to introduce digital ID comes almost a decade after the UK government launched its