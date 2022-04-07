© DDPM



The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) in Thailand reports that flooding in southern provinces over the last few days has affected over 20,000 households.DDPM said heavy rain from 05 April 2022 caused damages and flooding in the provinces of Chumphon, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Narathiwat, Phatthalung and Surat Thani.By far the worst affected province was Nakhon Si Thammarat, where 20,376 households from 369 villages in 12 districts were affected.In Surat Thani, 473 families from 36 villages in 2 districts were affected.There have been no reports of injuries, fatalities or displacements, however and flooding has started to subside in some areas, aided by the deployment of water pumps. Aid and relief supplies have been distributed in some of the affected areas.