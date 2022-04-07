DDPM teams working in the floods in Surat Thani, Thailand, April 2022.
© DDPM
The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) in Thailand reports that flooding in southern provinces over the last few days has affected over 20,000 households.

DDPM said heavy rain from 05 April 2022 caused damages and flooding in the provinces of Chumphon, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Narathiwat, Phatthalung and Surat Thani.

A total of 21,669 households have been affected (estimated 108,345 people) in total. By far the worst affected province was Nakhon Si Thammarat, where 20,376 households from 369 villages in 12 districts were affected. The City of Nakhon Si Thammarat recorded 183.8 mm of rain in 24 hours to 04 April and 117.1 mm the following day.

In Surat Thani, 473 families from 36 villages in 2 districts were affected.

There have been no reports of injuries, fatalities or displacements, however and flooding has started to subside in some areas, aided by the deployment of water pumps. Aid and relief supplies have been distributed in some of the affected areas.